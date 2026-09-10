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Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari reveals she gets 'death, rape threats' for being Manoj Tiwari's daughter: 'Unke dum par sab mujhe...'

Do you think Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, is living a privileged life? It comes with a cost, and Jr Tiwari revealed it on Bigg Boss 20.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 01:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari reveals she gets 'death, rape threats' for being Manoj Tiwari's daughter: 'Unke dum par sab mujhe...'
Rhiti Tiwari with Manoj Tiwari (Image source: Twitter)
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Singer and composer Rhiti Tiwari may have had a privileged life due to her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, but it also came with a cost. Currently, Rhiti is trying to create her identity in Bigg Boss 20, and recently confessed that she has received death and rape threats because of her background. 

Rhiti opened up about the pressure of maintaining her father’s name, revealing that she has faced death and rape threats just because of who her father is. Rhiti also shared how her parents’ separation and her own heartbreak have shaped the way she perceived relationships.

Rhiti Tiwari's indirect reply to the nepotism debate 

While talking to Mary Kom, Rhiti added, "Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Mein jo bhi bolungi, ‘Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai (I have always been under double pressure. Whatever I say, it will be like, ‘Manoj Tiwari’s daughter said this, she is like this).’”

She went on to claim, "Mujhe death threats aate hain, rape threats aate hain, cause I am his daughter. Mera opinion log count karte hai ki unka hi opinion hoga, aur unke dum par sab mujhe chadate hai (I get death threats and rape threats because I am his daughter. People take my opinions as if they are his opinions, and they target me because of him)."

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh in DANGER, Yung DSA, Aasif Khan and Kushal Tanwar fight for...

Rhiti Tiwari on her heartbreak 

Earlier, while discussing her personal life with Kanika Mann, Rhiti revealed that she was in a relationship, but it didn't work and ended up hurting her. Rhiti said, "I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently." Bigg Boss 20 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors. 

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