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Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

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Bigg Boss 20 premiere episode review: Energetic Salman Khan, interesting mix of gharwale, concept of Tathas-two, make this one more promising than last 2 seasons

Its been two decades, and the makers of Bigg Boss continue to impress its fan base. Here's what I like about the new season, and what I found missing in the 20th edition.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 02:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 20 premiere episode review: Energetic Salman Khan, interesting mix of gharwale, concept of Tathas-two, make this one more promising than last 2 seasons
Salman Khan, with Gullu, Isha Rekhi (Image source: Instagram)
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The 20th season of Bigg Boss started on September 6, Sunday evening, with much fanfare. Watching superstar Salman Khan introduce the new world of BB is eye-pleasing for the fans. After the wait of eight months, BB returns. The stage is the same, the format is the same, with some minor changes. But was the premiere episode a hit or a flop? What does Bigg Boss 20 hold for the audience? Will it be a successful season or an ignored one? Read on to know the analysis. 

First thoughts on Bigg Boss 20 premiere episode? 

First things first, the biggest highlight for me was that this year the episode was time-constrained, and it was crisp enough to keep attention undivided. Earlier, I've seen the premiere episode going on till 1 am, followed by live streaming. Bigg Boss 20 premiere started at 9 pm, and it ended around 11 pm. In two hours, we got performances of the contestants and a glimpse of what's in store this season. The value of time was appreciated, and the limited song-and-dance stints helped to make it a pleasant surprise for a BB viewer like me.

Salman Khan- Slick and back in top form 

Salman Khan is the soul of Bigg Boss. We can't imagine the show without him. This year, Salman made sure to put up a great first impression. He started the 20th season by performing his top songs. He looked slick, more energetic, and pumped up than last season. In Bigg Boss 19, many netizens complained that Salman looked disinterested and had a lacklustre attitude in the first episode. However, this time, he made sure to give a befitting reply to naysayers. Khan's conversation with Isha Rekhi, Gullu, Manoj, Rhiti Tiwari, and rapper Yung DSA gave enough laughs. Even his interaction with Mary Kom stands out. So this time, Salman has made sure to make the 20th season one of the best in recent times. 

Bigg Boss 20 contestants: A mixture of interesting and uncool personalities

Bigg Boss 20 has more notable faces than Bigg Boss 19. The mixed bag of popular and some unfamiliar faces will be an interesting watch. Mahhi Vij, Gullu, Mary Kom, Rhiti Tiwari, and Aman Gandhi are among the personalities who will provide content, which means they will cause disputes, fights, and quarrels for numerous reasons. Whereas Arshifa Khan, Scout, and Rohed Khan look boring, they might spring surprises as well. Qazi Touqeer gives vibes of Tanya Mittal and Asim Riaz, and there are chances that he will have a solid clash with contestants. 

Overall impact

With the concept of Tathas-Two, double chance of survival, and the interesting mix of contestants, Bigg Boss 20 looks more promising and entertaining than the last two seasons. However, nothing can beat the entertaining Bigg Boss 13, or Bigg Boss 3 (hosted by Amitabh Bachchan), Bigg Boss 4 (Salman's first season, with Manoj Tiwari), and Bigg Boss 7 (Gauahar Khan).

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