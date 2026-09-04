Bigg Boss 20: Netizens brutally troll Salman Khan show for 'ugliest house', say 'kya circus hai yeh, Alliance se seekho'

As pictures and videos of the Bigg Boss 20 house surfaced online, several social media viewers mocked the aesthetics, with reactions calling it "the worst Bigg Boss house ever." Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premieres on Sptember 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 has not even premiered yet, but its new house has already become the season's first major trolling target. The first look at the new Bigg Boss house is out, and instead of winning unanimous praise, its bizarre, colourful and over-the-top design has left several netizens unimpressed. From a giant octopus and shark-themed pool to a teapot-shaped throne and animal sculptures, viewers have questioned whether the makers went too far with the quirky concept.

Spread across 10,000 square feet, the house features a surreal, fantasy-inspired design with a shark-themed swimming pool, giant animal installations, a teapot-shaped throne, a hot-air-balloon seating area, mushroom-themed bedroom décor and the mysterious Room 20. The kitchen has also been designed like a food truck, while the entrance features a ringmaster-like structure.

As pictures and videos of the house surfaced online, several social media viewers mocked the aesthetics, with reactions calling it a "circus", a "theme park" and one of the "ugliest" Bigg Boss houses. One viral reaction summed up the sentiment with, "Kya circus hai yeh", while another compared it unfavourably with the Prime Video reality show Alliance, saying, "Alliance se seekho. It was so classy."

One X user wrote, "Ghar hai ya circus?", while another added, "Every season they keep making the house more and more ugly." "The worst Bigg Boss house ever", read another comment. Netizens also complained that there were simply too many props and colours packed into one space. Others reminisced about older Bigg Boss houses, saying they looked more elegant and luxurious instead of resembling elaborate fantasy sets.

Interestingly, the unusual design is intentional. Designer Varsha Jain has described the house as a dreamlike world where familiar objects have been reimagined in unexpected ways. Whether the house eventually becomes a fan favourite or remains Bigg Boss 20's first major trolling target remains to be seen. The Salman Khan-hosted show premieres on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

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