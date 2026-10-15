FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Neglected to Empowered: How Yogi Adityanath is rebuilding the ideal village, from Shiksha Mitra to Village Gaurd

Neglected to Empowered: How Yogi Adityanath is rebuilding the ideal village

Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by Oct 28 after joining anti-CEC protest

Imran Khan asked to leave India by Oct 28 after joining anti-CEC protest

Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull’s return on the cards after eviction following Gullu clash? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull’s return on the cards after eviction following Gullu c

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull’s return on the cards after eviction following Gullu clash? Here's what we know

Nakul Dhull was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after his physical fight with Gullu, but reports suggest ScoutOP may get an opportunity to bring his friend back into the house.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 10:00 AM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull’s return on the cards after eviction following Gullu clash? Here's what we know
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nakul Dhull was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after getting into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu.

However, his eviction has now sparked speculation about a possible return. According to a report by Hungama, fellow contestant ScoutOP could reportedly be given a choice that may allow Nakul to re-enter the show.

There has been no official confirmation from Bigg Boss 20 makers about Nakul's return so far.

ScoutOP may have to choose between ration and Nakul

As per the report, ScoutOP could be given the power to make a major decision for the house. He may reportedly have to choose between increasing the ration available to the contestants or using the opportunity to bring back Nakul into the Bigg Boss house.

If the reported twist happens, ScoutOP's decision could directly affect both the house's food supply and Nakul's fate in the show. For now, the possibility remains speculation as the makers have not announced any re-entry for Nakul.

Why was Nakul Dhull evicted?

The eviction came after the physical fight between Nakul and Gullu. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss addressed the incident and made it clear that physical violence would not be accepted inside the house.

Bigg Boss reiterated that violence has never been tolerated and announced Nakul's eviction on those grounds. He was then asked to leave the house immediately. As Nakul prepared to exit, several contestants clapped following the announcement.

Nakul appeared unfazed by their reaction and showed them the middle finger before leaving the house.

What happened between Gullu and Nakul?

The clash started during an argument involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP. Qazi asked Gullu to step in and explain the situation to Nakul. Nakul objected to Gullu getting involved, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

The argument soon became physical, with Nakul pushing Gullu before the two got into a scuffle. Other contestants intervened and tried to separate them as the situation escalated. Mahhi Vij was also seen reacting to the confrontation.

Nakul-Gullu clash linked to alleged past rivalry

The fight has also brought reports about an alleged rivalry between Nakul and Gullu into focus. Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, was reportedly part of Elvish Yadav's group during MTV Roadies XX, while Nakul was said to be associated with Prince Narula's circle.

Their alleged differences have been linked to the rivalry between Elvish and Prince. A reported social media exchange between Gullu and Nakul also added to the speculation, with Gullu allegedly calling Nakul a “story gunda”.

However, the claims about their alleged past rivalry have not been independently verified.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan Shamed Again: India seeks UN probe into PoJK killings, slams OHCHR for its 'double standards'
Pakistan Shamed Again: India seeks UN probe into PoJK killings slams OHCHR
Neglected to Empowered: How Yogi Adityanath is rebuilding the ideal village, from Shiksha Mitra to Village Gaurd
Neglected to Empowered: How Yogi Adityanath is rebuilding the ideal village
Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by Oct 28 after joining anti-CEC protest
Imran Khan asked to leave India by Oct 28 after joining anti-CEC protest
Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull’s return on the cards after eviction following Gullu clash? Here's what we know
Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull’s return on the cards after eviction following Gullu c
Facing sexual harassment charges, Delhi Police books victim under SC/ST Act
Facing sexual harassment charges, Delhi Police books victim under SC/ST Act
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement