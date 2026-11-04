FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?

Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?

Looking for the Best Aluminium Windows Supplier? Here's What You Should Know

Looking for the Best Aluminium Windows Supplier? Here's What You Should Know

Before India vs New Zealand ODI, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill receive special gifts from rugby legend

Rugby legend gifts jerseys to Kohli, Rohit, Gill before NZ ODI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits out at makers over alleged targeting, says ‘I’ll not continue the show’

Mahhi Vij gets emotional in the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo after Love Gill shares his mother's message, with the actress accusing the show of targeting her and saying she does not want to continue.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits out at makers over alleged targeting, says ‘I’ll not continue the show’
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Mahhi Vij is seen breaking down in tears in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 after expressing her anger over how she believes she is being portrayed on the reality show.

The actress says she feels that only her actions are being highlighted and warns that she will quit if the situation continues. She even says she is ready to give up her fee rather than remain part of the show under these circumstances.

Love Gill shares message from his mother

The promo opens with a message from Love Gill's mother being played inside the Bigg Boss house. Speaking in Punjabi, she tells Mahhi that she should have thought before making certain comments, pointing out that they are of the same age.

Mahhi is unable to understand the entire message and asks Love to explain what his mother said.

Love responds, "Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti."

Mahhi, however, disagrees with his interpretation and says his mother did not use that particular word.

‘I don't want to continue the show’

The conversation leaves Mahhi visibly upset. She says she feels the makers are showing only her side of the arguments and not presenting the complete picture.

"I'm just feeling ki mera hi sab dikha rahe hain mujhe lag raha hai. If this is the scene then I'll not continue the show. Mujhe paise bhi nahi chahiye."

She then walks away from the discussion with tears in her eyes.

Arishfa Khan tries to comfort Mahhi

In another part of the promo, Mahhi enters the washroom, appearing deeply disturbed by the situation.

"Mujhe itna heavy lag raha hai," she says as Arishfa Khan tries to calm her down.

"Royo nahi, royo nahi," Arishfa tells her.

However, Mahhi continues to question why she is being singled out on the show. Sitting inside the washroom, she addresses Bigg Boss and says, "Why are you targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who is watching."

She also points out that other contestants discuss one another behind their backs, questioning why the focus appears to be on her.

"I'm not here to spoil my name like this," Mahhi adds.

Will Mahhi Vij quit Bigg Boss 20?

Towards the end of the promo, Mahhi is seen wiping her tears and repeatedly saying, "I can't continue."

Her emotional reaction has raised questions about whether she will actually leave the show or reconsider her decision after the latest argument.

Viewers will find out what happens when the new episode of Bigg Boss 20 airs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?
Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?
US Midterm Elections: Democrats Capture Both Houses Of Congress, what may Trump do now as Republicans lose majority?
US Midterm Elections: Democrats Capture Both Houses Of Congress
Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits out at makers over alleged targeting, says ‘I’ll not continue the show’
Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits out at makers over alleged targeting
Watch Video: Virat Kohli at 37 takes stunning catch, team celebrates in India vs New Zealand ODI
Watch Video: Virat Kohli at 37 takes stunning catch, team celebrates
US Midterms 2026: Will Trump lose Congress in final two years? Democrats need just 3 seats after North Carolina and New Jersey wins
US Midterms 2026: Will Trump lose Congress in final two years?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement