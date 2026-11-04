Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits out at makers over alleged targeting, says ‘I’ll not continue the show’

Mahhi Vij gets emotional in the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo after Love Gill shares his mother's message, with the actress accusing the show of targeting her and saying she does not want to continue.

Actor Mahhi Vij is seen breaking down in tears in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 after expressing her anger over how she believes she is being portrayed on the reality show.

The actress says she feels that only her actions are being highlighted and warns that she will quit if the situation continues. She even says she is ready to give up her fee rather than remain part of the show under these circumstances.

Love Gill shares message from his mother

The promo opens with a message from Love Gill's mother being played inside the Bigg Boss house. Speaking in Punjabi, she tells Mahhi that she should have thought before making certain comments, pointing out that they are of the same age.

Mahhi is unable to understand the entire message and asks Love to explain what his mother said.

Love responds, "Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti."

Mahhi, however, disagrees with his interpretation and says his mother did not use that particular word.

‘I don't want to continue the show’

The conversation leaves Mahhi visibly upset. She says she feels the makers are showing only her side of the arguments and not presenting the complete picture.

"I'm just feeling ki mera hi sab dikha rahe hain mujhe lag raha hai. If this is the scene then I'll not continue the show. Mujhe paise bhi nahi chahiye."

She then walks away from the discussion with tears in her eyes.

Arishfa Khan tries to comfort Mahhi

In another part of the promo, Mahhi enters the washroom, appearing deeply disturbed by the situation.

"Mujhe itna heavy lag raha hai," she says as Arishfa Khan tries to calm her down.

"Royo nahi, royo nahi," Arishfa tells her.

However, Mahhi continues to question why she is being singled out on the show. Sitting inside the washroom, she addresses Bigg Boss and says, "Why are you targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who is watching."

She also points out that other contestants discuss one another behind their backs, questioning why the focus appears to be on her.

"I'm not here to spoil my name like this," Mahhi adds.

Will Mahhi Vij quit Bigg Boss 20?

Towards the end of the promo, Mahhi is seen wiping her tears and repeatedly saying, "I can't continue."

Her emotional reaction has raised questions about whether she will actually leave the show or reconsider her decision after the latest argument.

Viewers will find out what happens when the new episode of Bigg Boss 20 airs.