Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh in DANGER, Yung DSA, Aasif Khan and Kushal Tanwar fight for...

In the latest episode, housemates were asked to nominate contestants they believed should be evicted, which resulted in Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, and Uditi Singh being in the danger zone.

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has already intensified in its debut week as the season witnessed its first nominations for elimination. In the latest episode, housemates were asked to nominate contestants they believed should be evicted, resulting in Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh finding themselves in the danger zone.

While the nomination process brought tensions to the forefront, the episode also saw a competitive race for the season's captaincy, setting the stage for an intense battle to become the first captain of Bigg Boss 20. Following a ‘bittersweet’ cake game, contestants Yung DSA, Aasif Khan and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu emerged as the finalists for captaincy. With all three now competing for the coveted position, the upcoming episode is expected to reveal who gets the power and privileges of becoming the house's first captain. However, the task was far from smooth, with tempers flaring inside the house.

The captaincy challenge saw Yung DSA and Qazi get into a heated argument. What began as a disagreement during the task quickly escalated, with the two appearing furious at each other. On the other hand, the episode witnessed another intense confrontation when Arishfa Khan called out Aamrapali Dubey over her use of the word "bacha". Arishfa appeared to take issue with the remark, leading to a tense exchange between the two contestants.

Also read: Exclusive: Bigg Boss 20's Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar on following Prince's footsteps, why he wishes to remain single in show: 'Sirf maa-bhen ki gaaliyan...'

Meanwhile, Mahhi Vij was also seen appearing agitated amid the unfolding drama. As alliances begin to take shape and disagreements become more frequent, four contestants now face the threat of elimination and three contestants are battling for the first captaincy.

Bigg Boss Season 20 premiered on Sunday, September 6, with superstar Salman Khan returning as the host. This year, the contestant lineup brings together an eclectic mix of champions, actors, digital creators, musicians, and rising personalities, including Mary Kom, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Isha Rikhi, Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, and Kanika Mann.

This year’s theme is Vardaan, with the makers teasing the idea of an “extra jeevan daan” that could bring an unexpected turn to the competition.