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Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani BASHES ScoutOP, confronts Love Gill, orders him to cut off from her: 'Kaisa chal raha hai massage parlour'

Bigg Boss 20: After Rohit Shetty, ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted him and Love Gill over their closeness.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 05:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani BASHES ScoutOP, confronts Love Gill, orders him to cut off from her: 'Kaisa chal raha hai massage parlour'
Love Gill, ScoutOP, Kaashvi Hiranandani at Bigg Boss 20 (Image source: Screengrab)
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Gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani has confronted her boyfriend, ScoutOP, over his closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Lovepreet ‘Love’ Kaur Gill. In a promo shared for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kaashvi was seen asking Scout to set boundaries with Love, telling him to “cut her out”.

Kaashvi confronts ScoutOP, Love Gill

The promo begins with host Rohit Shetty announcing that someone has arrived to meet Scout, aka Tanmay Singh. Kaashvi then questions him about his interactions with Love and asks, “How is the massage parlour going, Tanmay?” Kaashvi also turns to Love and questions whether she behaves the same way with her brothers. “Do you also behave like that with your brothers?” she asks. Love defends herself, saying, “It felt normal to me because I was in pain.” Kaashvi then brings up an earlier comparison Scout made between her and Love. Questioning his remarks, she asks, “How did you think you could compare me with her?”

ScoutOP defends himself against Kaashvi's allegations, but...

Scout then explains that he was referring to the way Love had been looking after him. “The comparison was about the way she was taking care of me,” he replies. However, Kaashvi seems not convinced by his explanation. She tells him that if he wanted to feel at home, he should have stayed there, adding, “It makes me feel disgusted.”

Watch the viral promo

She then asks Scout to maintain clear boundaries with Love and warns him, “If you have even an ounce of self-respect, draw the line and cut her out.” The confrontation comes after Rohit Shetty questioned Scout and Love’s behaviour during Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Rohit asked Love about her relationship with Scout, to which she replied that she considered him a brother.

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi hurt religious sentiments? Netizens question THIS loophole in Mangal Rang, but here's the truth

Rohit then brought up instances in which Scout had massaged Love’s feet, hands and neck. Questioning their behaviour, he told Love, “When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all,” he said.

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