Bigg Boss 20 creates history, for the first time in two decades, Salman Khan-hosted show will not be limited to India, but...

Indian Entertainment Goes Global: Bigg Boss, Koffee With Karan and More Now Available to Audiences in the UK, Canada & Singapore. Read on to know more.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 is set to reach audiences in the UK, Canada and Singapore as JioHotstar expands its streaming service internationally. The Hindi edition of the reality show, which marks the 20th season of the franchise, will premiere on September 6, with Salman returning as its host. The show will stream on JioHotstar alongside its television broadcast on Colors. The international launch will also allow viewers in the three markets to participate in Bigg Boss through live voting across its six language editions.

Bigg Boss 20 will be available 24x7 even in the UK and Canada

Audiences in the UK and Canada will have access to the 24x7 live feed, while viewers in Canada will also be able to watch Bigg Boss Hindi seven days ahead of its television broadcast. Apart from Bigg Boss, the international line-up includes shows such as Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, Prince of Mollywood, Part Timers and The Court, along with movie premieres.

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Commenting on JioHotstar’s international expansion, Amit Malhotra, International Business Head of JioStar, said, "Streaming has spent the last decade competing on the size of its catalogue. We believe the bigger opportunity now is to reimagine how audiences experience entertainment; not just what they watch, but how they discover, engage with and shape the experience in real time. South Asian audiences have a deep connection with Indian entertainment across languages, generations and households. At the same time, audiences globally are increasingly seeking stories and cultures beyond their own. We see an opportunity to build for this broader, underserved global audience - not simply export an Indian streaming service to new markets.”

What are the other content from JioHotstar can be enjoyed by

The platform will also carry content from JioStar television channels including Star Plus, Colors, Star Vijay, Asianet, Star Jalsha and Star Pravah. Shows such as Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Seher Hone Ko Hai and Azhagae Azhagu will be available, with early access in Canada and Singapore and simultaneous viewing with television broadcasts in the UK.

Another show joining the international line-up is India Ka Top 1 Percent, hosted by Anil Kapoor. The game show, which tests contestants' logic and reasoning, will be available in Canada and Singapore. The international rollout marks JioHotstar's first expansion under the new brand into these three overseas markets from September 2.