TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri opens up about father’s death, makes shocking confession to Tanya Mittal

Zeishan, while talking to Tanya, revealed that both his mother and father wanted him to secure a stable government job, but his interests were far from the conventional path.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 07:13 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri opens up about father’s death, makes shocking confession to Tanya Mittal
Image credit: Instagram
 In a heartfelt exchange on Bigg Boss season 19, entrepreneur and contestant Tanya Mittal sat down with Zeishan Quadri to know more about his life.

She asked him about his parents and the kind of expectations they had for him while growing up. Zeishan, while talking to Tanya, revealed that both his mother and father wanted him to secure a stable government job, but his interests were far from the conventional path. “I was always more into “maara-peeti”, action, and physical activities.”

Opening up further, he spoke about the loss of his father. Zeishan said that he passed away just last year. He added that it has only been in the last few years that he decided to take his work and life more seriously. Tanya then reflected on her own journey, mentioning that she too has faced many struggles to reach where she is today.

Zeishan, however, offered a very different perspective. He said, “I don’t know what you struggled with. I have never struggled in life. Mera sab kuch hasi khushi ho gaya.”

The conversation highlighted a striking contrast between Tanya’s acknowledgement of hardship and resilience versus Zeeshan’s belief that his journey has been smooth and without major obstacles. Recently, Neelam and Kunickaa were seen discussing Tanya and Zeishan's equation.

In the recent episodes, Giri and Sadanand were seen discussing Tanya Mittal’s growing closeness with fellow housemate Zeishan Quadri, particularly pointing out how she looks after him and takes care of his food. The conversation began with Kunickaa questioning why Tanya seemed so close to Zeishan.

Neelam quickly responded that Tanya often cooks for him and makes sure that he is well fed, suggesting that this simple gesture was just a strategy so that she has somebody to stand for her in her favour. Kunickaa and Neelam also then spoke about Zeishan's changing behaviour, hinting that his attitude had changed ever since other contestants had labelled him as the “most sensible” person in the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Farah Khan, the substitute host for that weekend, also had nodded in affirmation.

Neelam also remarked that Zeishan seems to have become oversmart after the compliment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

