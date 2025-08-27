Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'

Tanya Mittal- the butt of all jokes in Bigg Boss 19- is very particular about her wardrobe, and the number of sarees she has carried for the show will leave you stunned.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal continues making headlines in the house. Her outlandish statements in the show have made her the butt of all jokes, and you won't believe the wardrobe she has carried for the Salman Khan-hosted show. As per the IANS, Tanya has taken a whopping 800 sarees for her stay in the house.

Tanya is popularly known for her passion for Indian textiles and for promoting traditional crafts on her Instagram. The entrepreneur, social activist, and fashion enthusiast says saree is not just 'an attire but an identity'. Tanya had shared: “I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.”

Bigg Boss 19 includes celebs Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

On Tuesday, Tanya received the maximum votes and got nominated for eviction. She is nominated alongside names such as Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Natalia, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeeshan Quadri and Pranit More. After she was nominated, Tanya was seen in tears. She said that what hurt her the most was being nominated by Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari, both of whom she considered friends. As per the latest update, actress-activist Farhana Bhatt, who was evicted by the housemates, is in the secret room instead. She was asked by Bigg Boss to share her opinion on the reasons given by housemates while nominating other contestants. This weekend, one of them will be eliminated from the house. Will it be Tanya? It will be revealed at Weekend Ka Vaar. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and Colors.

