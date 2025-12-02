Bigg Boss 19 winner LEAKED! Gaurav Khanna to win Salman Khan's show? Farrhana Bhatt will be..., 2nd runner-up will be...

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 19 will be happening on Sunday, December 7, but days before the big event, an X user shared a tweet, predicting the results of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 19 will end on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Currently, the Top 6 contestants are fighting for the glory. Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik are trying their best to become the ultimate winner. However, days before the grand event, an internet user on X shared a tweet, claiming it was the final result of Bigg Boss 19. According to this netizen, the winners are predetermined, and despite public votes, the results will be the same. This tweet has sent the internet buzzing, leaving netizens puzzled.

Bigg Boss 19 winner leaked!

Interestingly, days ahead of the grand finale, a tweet has been going viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter, which states that Gaurav Khanna is likely to lift the winner's trophy during the finale, Farrhana Bhatt will be the first runner-up, and Pranit More will be the second runner-up of the show. Although no official announcement has been made, Gaurav's fans will surely be happy with the buzz. The main results will be out on Sunday night.

Malti Chahar out of the finale!

In the latest development, Malti Chahar got evicted from the finale race. As Film Window tweeted, "In a tense garden-area elimination task, housemates were asked to place their photo into the fire pit — and Malti’s flame turned bright red, marking her eviction." Malti Chahar got eliminated a day after the intense press conference.

In a tense garden-area elimination task, housemates were asked to place their photo into the fire pit — and Malti’s flame turned bright red, marking her eviction. #BiggBoss #EliminationTwist #RedFireTask #MaltiEvicted #DramaNight pic.twitter.com/gal9TO9GG2 — Film window (@Filmwindow1) December 2, 2025

Currently, the Top 5 contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. One of them will claim the season, and for that, the voting lines are open till Sunday. Who will it be? Vote for your favourite. Tune into JioHotstar and Colors to watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale on December 7.

