Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried

Is Akansha Chamola's choice of ignoring motherhood, parental responsibilities, and Gaurav Khanna's wish of becoming a father, among the reasons behind the rumoured separation? Fans think so, and they have reacted to her latest post.

Actress Akansha Chamola, wife of popular television actor Gaurav Khanna, has dropped a cryptic post, hinting at tension in their relationship. Gaurav recently won Bigg Boss 19, and during the show, Akansha also caught GK fans' attention. Post-show, Akansha was seen celebrating the victory with Gaurav on various occasions. Yet, Akansha's latest Instagram post has hinted at the tensions between the duo, their relationship burdened by unfulfilled expectations.

On Instagram, Akansha shared a note that said, "Jis rishte ki buniyaad mein sirf zarooratein ho. Waha dil humesha qurbaan hota hai (When a relationship is based on demands, the heart does get sacrificed)." This post has sent strong hints that Akansha and Gaurav's relationship been botched by the baggage of expectations.

Netizens' reactions to Akansha Chamola's relationship

Soon after Akansha dropped the Insta post, several netizens connected with Akansha, avoiding Gaurav's wish of embracing parenthood with her. During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav broke down while confessing that he loves kids and wanted to become a father, but he's sacrificing this phase as Akansha doesn't want to become a mother.

A netizen wrote, "Ye kiske liye tha by the way?" Another netizen wrote, "She is Right.. Iski Zaruratein. GK ki Qurbaniya." One of the netizens wrote, "GK deserve better." A cybercitizen wrote, "Par ek bar Gaurav bhai ki family ke bare me bhi soch lo. Uski maa papa wait krre hai pote-poti ka. Itna acha husband mila hai toh kya tumhara kuch farz nahi hai. However, another section of netizens claimed that Akansha's post is a hint for her new project.