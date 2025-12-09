FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

When asked if he ever got angry watching his son be targeted, Gaurav Khanna's father said, "I did get very angry when Farrhana Bhatt mocked him and called him a ‘superstar’ in a demeaning way. She questioned his work and his career as a TV actor. That upset me a lot."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 10:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'
Bigg Boss 19 Top 2 contestants
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has won a million hearts, and his recent win speaks volumes of the same. Just like his fans, his parents are also immensely proud of their son. As much as they're proud, they are also angry at a few contestants from the the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show who, according to them, had crossed all lines while fighting with Gaurav. 

Talking to IANS, Gaurav's father said, “There were also contestants like Zeishan Quadri and Abhishek Bajaj who were very aggressive, and there were many fights between them and Gaurav. But I knew Gaurav would manage things on his own, because inside that house no one can help you; you must stand for yourself."

When asked if he ever got angry watching his son be targeted, he said, "I did get very angry when Farrhana Bhatt mocked him and called him a ‘superstar’ in a demeaning way. She questioned his work and his career as a TV actor. That upset me a lot." He added, "At that moment, even Gaurav’s anger was visible; his throat veins were popping. If I had been there, I don’t know what I would have done. I might have even slapped Farhana."

The proud father also spoke about his son's game in the show. "In the beginning, I didn’t really enjoy watching him play inside the house. There were too many fights, and I couldn’t understand why he was getting involved. But once I saw him handling situations and even winning against others, I realised he was doing it with a calm mind. Fighting is not in his nature at all, so seeing him stay composed made me really proud," said Gaurav's father." 

In the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale on December 7, Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner and defeated the other four finalists Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik.

