Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan pulled up Kunickaa Sadanand for stepping down from her captaincy midway, questioning her decision to resign at the first sign of conflict. The superstar reminded the house that the role of a captain is not just about power, but responsibility.

Slamming the veteran actress, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor stated, "A captain’s job is to find solutions to the problems of the house and with that comes immunity." He further questioned, "Why did you want captaincy if you were going to resign the moment a problem arose?"

Kunickaa defended herself, saying, "I have lived my life on morals. When someone questions them and doesn’t see me as a leader, I don’t want to continue in that role." But Salman didn’t let her off easy, stressing that leadership is about resilience, not retreat as he added, "Everyone had supported you in the house. Some of the best captains in Bigg Boss history have been the most hated ones. You cannot say you left because you were questioned. A true leader answers, either through words or actions."

Also featuring Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Janoszek; Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

