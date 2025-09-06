Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Another cloudburst strikes Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders relief ops; WATCH video

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react

After Bihar, will Election Commission conduct controversial SIR across India? Report says...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'

Astronomer former HR Kristin Cabot files for divorce after Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal with boss: 'She is not wife material'

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea

Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents, watch viral video here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Another cloudburst strikes Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders relief ops; WATCH video

Another cloudburst strikes Uttarkashi, relief ops on; WATCH video

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country f

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office: Tiger Shroff beats Vivek Agnihotri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'

Bashing Kunickaa Sadanand, Salman Khan said, "Some of the best captains in Bigg Boss history have been the most hated ones. You cannot say you left the captaincy because you were questioned."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan pulled up Kunickaa Sadanand for stepping down from her captaincy midway, questioning her decision to resign at the first sign of conflict. The superstar reminded the house that the role of a captain is not just about power, but responsibility.

Slamming the veteran actress, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor stated, "A captain’s job is to find solutions to the problems of the house and with that comes immunity." He further questioned, "Why did you want captaincy if you were going to resign the moment a problem arose?"

Kunickaa defended herself, saying, "I have lived my life on morals. When someone questions them and doesn’t see me as a leader, I don’t want to continue in that role." But Salman didn’t let her off easy, stressing that leadership is about resilience, not retreat as he added, "Everyone had supported you in the house. Some of the best captains in Bigg Boss history have been the most hated ones. You cannot say you left because you were questioned. A true leader answers, either through words or actions."

Also featuring Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Janoszek; Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

READ | Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral video, WATCH
‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral
'Sachin Tendulkar loved my Kaali Dal, even asked me to teach Anjali...': Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recalls couple's dating days
Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recalls Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali's dating days
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with
Asia Cup 2025: List of all Indian-origin cricketers who will play against India in continental tournament
Asia Cup 2025: List of all Indian-origin cricketers who will play against India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE