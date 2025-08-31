Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar; asks them 'honeymoon pe aaye ho kya'

Talking to the rumoured couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Salman Khan questioned their lack of involvement in the house in the second episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, ended on Sunday, August 31 with reality checks, emotional moments, and unexpected twist of elimination. Salman Khan gave a reality check to all the contestants and schooled them for their misplaced priorities in the house.

Salman Khan slams Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

Talking to the rumoured couple Awez and Nagma, Salman questioned their lack of involvement in the house. Awez admitted he often doesn’t know what opinion to give if it doesn’t directly involve him, while Nagma expressed feeling lost and confused. Salman reminded them of their huge fan following and said, "Aap log ko dekh ke lag raha hai aap honeymoon pe aaye ho. Logon ki expectations bohot badi hain, so wake up." Awez admitted the conversation was a much-needed reality check.

No elimination this week

Seven contestants were nominated for the first week's elimination of Bigg Boss 19. These included Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri. In a twist, Salman concluded the episode by announcing that there would be no elimination this week, giving all contestants another chance to prove themselves.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

Apart from the nine contestants mentioned above, the rest seven celebrities inside the Bigg Boss 19 house are Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama. The controversial reality show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10 pm.

