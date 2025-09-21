Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, exposes them for...

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19 turned explosive as Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari faced scolding, while the Thumbnail task ignited major house conflicts.

The Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed fireworks this weekend as Salman Khan returned for Weekend Ka Vaar. Known for his no-nonsense style, Salman didn’t hold back — and Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari found themselves in the hot seat.

The episode opened with Salman’s signature charm as he danced to Heeriye, but the celebratory vibe didn’t last long. After a chaotic week marked by arguments, shifting alliances, and Abhishek Bajaj taking over as captain, Salman called out housemates who were “playing it safe,” hiding from conflicts, and avoiding tasks.

Thumbnail Task Sparks Chaos

Bigg Boss then introduced the controversial Thumbnail task. Contestants had to vote on who didn’t deserve to be the face of the show. The results? Drama.

Baseer and Gaurav clashed, accusing each other of being background players.

Amaal intensified the tension, painting Gaurav’s face black and accusing him, Awez, and Pranit of staying invisible during the game.

Tanya confronted Mridul, pointing out his sudden change in behaviour and calling out his lack of support when it mattered most.

Neelam and Awez had a heated exchange over loyalty and strategy, turning the house into a battleground of accusations.

In the end, the majority voted Gaurav out of the Bigg Boss thumbnail — and tempers flared even more.

Salman Steps In

During his interaction, Salman didn’t spare Gaurav. He called him the “blue-eyed boy of Indian television” but reminded everyone that “It’s not about editing. You’re the one cutting your own screen time.” His words hit hard, signaling that passive gameplay won’t be tolerated.

Moments of Levity

Even amid tension, Salman lightened the mood. He praised Farhaana and asked her to mimic Tanya, which had the house laughing. But the underlying message was clear: the time for safe play is over. Only active players will survive this season.

The episode ended with housemates realizing the stakes are higher than ever — and that every move counts in Bigg Boss 19.