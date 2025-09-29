Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Television

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Awez Darbar evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

The Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday also turned into a mini party as the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul, dropped by to promote their film.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 12:28 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Awez Darbar evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show
The latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, telecast on Colors and streamed on JioHotstar on September 28, saw Awez Darbar being evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show. He became the third contestant to become evicted from the show after Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek left the house in shocking double elimination two weeks ago.

In a heart-stopping elimination ceremony, Awez Darbar was sent home, leaving his friends Abhishek and Pranit visibly upset. Nehal shared with Farrhana that she had been having thoughts even before the eviction. Although she had nominated his team, she admitted that she was regretting it because of Awez and felt a strong sense of guilt over the outcome.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday turned into a mini party as the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul, dropped by to promote their film. They set the stage on fire with a power-packed performance on their hit track Panwadi. Salman also joined in, effortlessly acing the hook step.

The conversation between the stars drifted to relationships and situationships, and Salman Khan couldn’t resist pulling Janhvi Kapoor’s leg. Hinting at her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Salman joked, "Relationship mein aap jis Shikhar pe pahunch gayi ho, wahan Shikhar pe oxygen ki kami to nahi?", leaving everyone in splits.

READ | Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Kill lead the list; ceremony to be held in Ahmedabad on this date

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
