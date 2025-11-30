Bigg Boss 19: After Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha gets evicted; season gets its top six contestants

After announcing his exit, Salman told him that he would now be known as Shehbaz, not as the brother of actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill.

Shehbaz Badesha is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. His eviction was announced by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who had come with show host Salman Khan to promote the Marathi version of the show. It was announced that Shehbaz had been eliminated due to a lack of votes.

After announcing his exit, Salman informed him that he would now be known as Shehbaz, not as the brother of actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill. Shehbaz said that he had fulfilled his dream of appearing on the show and apologised for calling the show's producers biased.

His co-contestant, Amaal Malik, was in tears upon his eviction. He said that he had no intention of dominating Shehbaz, as Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna consoled him.

Shehbaz was the first wildcard contestant of this season. He previously lost his chance to become a contestant after losing a public vote against Mridul Tiwari during the grand premiere.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Madhuri Dixit appeared to promote her upcoming series, Mrs Deshpande, and influential actor Ashish Chanchlani appeared to promote his show, Ekta.

Shahbaz was also evicted from the house after Ashnoor Kaur was evicted on Saturday. Shahbaz was evicted for lack of votes, while Ashnoor was evicted due to her violent behaviour towards Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task.

During the interview, Ashnoor stated that she had no intention of hurting Tanya. However, Salman presented video evidence from the task, insisting that the act was not accidental, but rather a fit of anger. Despite Ashnoor's explanation, the producers decided to expel her from the house due to the seriousness of the incident.

The top six contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are now Gaurav, Amaal, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt and Praneet.

