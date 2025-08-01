Bigg Boss 19: This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor will participate in Salman Khan's show, is in debt of crores, disappeared for months, he is..

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, Gurucharan Singh, popularly known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is reportedly confirmed to enter the BB house.

Salman Khan will soon return to television with the 19th season of Bigg Boss, and has announced the premiere date of the show. The upcoming edition will be the longest season in BB history, as it's starting in August. Soon after Salman dropped the premiere date teaser, one contestant's name also leaked. As per the report, this contestant is most likely confirmed to participate in BB 19. He is someone who has been trying to get into Bigg Boss for the past few years. This actor was once a popular name, spent years in India's longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After a brief sabbatical, he will make his return to TV with Bigg Boss.

The first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 19 is...

As TellyChakkar reported, Gurucharan Singh, popularly known as TMKOC's Roshan Singh Sodhi, is the first 'almost confirmed' contestant participating in the upcoming BB season. However, there is no official confirmation about the same, and we will soon get better clarity ahead of the premiere.

Gurucharan Singh's stint with TMKOC

Gurucharan Singh is among the OG cast of the Taarak Mehta show. He was among the core actors, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide), Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide), Munmun Dutta (Babita), and Tanuj Mahashabde (Krishnan Iyer), who made India laugh. With two breaks, Gurucharan Singh was associated with the show for 12 years.