Bigg Boss 19: This is highest-paid contestant across all seasons, who earned in crores for three-day appearance, her name is..., she charged Rs...

During Bigg Boss 4, Pamela Anderson made a brief three-day appearance, creating a massive buzz. The superstar flew to Mumbai to join Bigg Boss 4, which was all the more special as it marked Salman Khan's first season as host.

Bigg Boss is arguably one of the most popular reality shows in India. The show first began in 2004 and has been continuously entertaining the audience since then. Its unique format, constantly changing twists, and the presence of film stars have made Bigg Boss popular over the years. Salman Khan has been the face of this show for the last several years and has also contributed to its popularity. Many memorable contestants have undertaken the Bigg Boss journey, but one name stood out.

Who is the highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant across all seasons?

During Bigg Boss 4, Pamela Anderson made a brief three-day appearance, creating a massive buzz. The superstar flew to Mumbai to join Bigg Boss 4, which was all the more special as it marked Salman Khan's first season as host. As per a report in Financial Express, Pamela Anderson, for her brief stint in Bigg Boss 4, was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crore, making her the highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant across all seasons.

Bigg Boss 4 was eventually overshadowed by Pamela Anderson's presence; however, it also featured famous participants like Ashmit Patel, Dolly Bindra, and sports icon The Great Khali, with Shweta Tiwari emerging as a winner.

Bigg Boss 19 rumoured participants

The official list of contestants is yet to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 19; however, the rumoured contestants include Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Mr Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Sriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan, and Mickey Makeover, among others.

READ | Ramesh Sippy was warned against casting Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay due to...: 'Already had so many accomplished stars so...'