Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show

Hosted by Salman Khan, the highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 keeps making headlines with its dramatic twists, unexpected turns, and gripping episodes. Airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, the show has completed 70 days since its premiere in August 2025. Initially, 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house, with two more joining later as wildcards.

In the nomination task, Bigg Boss called two contestants in confession room and gave them three names out of which they had to nominate one person. Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, and Ashnoor Kaur nominated Abhishek Bajaj. Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari nominated Farrhana. Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri nominated Gaurav Khanna. Gaurav and Abhishek nominated Neelam. And finally, Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha nominated Ashnoor.

After the nomination task, Gaurav, Ashnoor, Neelam, and Abhishek found out who nominated them. Farrhana couldn't find out which pair nominated her. She challenged everyone in the Bigg Boss house that whoever nominated her should have the courage to admit it openly. This resulted in her confrontation with Shehbaz. Malti jumped in between and took Shehbaz's side.

Later, Amaal confessed to Farrhana that he and Mridul nominated her, leading to another argument between them where the two of them accused each other of hypocrisy. Amaal and Farrhana have been fighting inside the house since past several weeks. After a couple of fights, they apologise to each other, only to get against each other within a day.

Out of the 18 contestants, Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19, and Pranit More has walked away due to his health reasons. It is still not confirmed if Pranit will re-enter the show or now.

