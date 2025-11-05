FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show

Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest city is...

ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible, step-by-step guide to redeem offer

Mehli Mistry cites Ratan Tata's quote in parting note to Tata Trust, makes commitment to his vision,'Nobody is...'

DNA TV Show: Asim Munir to get more power? Pakistan plans constitutional amendment

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq in trouble? MP HC takes big step on Shah Bano's daughter's plea seeking stay on release

Bihar Election 2025: ‘Only 10 percent of population controls...’, Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy with latest claim

Delhi Airport sees long queues as IndiGo flights delayed; airline issues advisory

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal

Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 Cr

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week

Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest city is...

Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest ci

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show

Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri have been nominated for eviction this week from Bigg Boss 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 12:10 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show
Bigg Boss 19 nominations
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hosted by Salman Khan, the highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 keeps making headlines with its dramatic twists, unexpected turns, and gripping episodes. Airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, the show has completed 70 days since its premiere in August 2025. Initially, 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house, with two more joining later as wildcards.

In the nomination task, Bigg Boss called two contestants in confession room and gave them three names out of which they had to nominate one person. Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, and Ashnoor Kaur nominated Abhishek Bajaj. Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari nominated Farrhana. Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri nominated Gaurav Khanna. Gaurav and Abhishek nominated Neelam. And finally, Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha nominated Ashnoor.

After the nomination task, Gaurav, Ashnoor, Neelam, and Abhishek found out who nominated them. Farrhana couldn't find out which pair nominated her. She challenged everyone in the Bigg Boss house that whoever nominated her should have the courage to admit it openly. This resulted in her confrontation with Shehbaz. Malti jumped in between and took Shehbaz's side.

Later, Amaal confessed to Farrhana that he and Mridul nominated her, leading to another argument between them where the two of them accused each other of hypocrisy. Amaal and Farrhana have been fighting inside the house since past several weeks. After a couple of fights, they apologise to each other, only to get against each other within a day.

Out of the 18 contestants, Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19, and Pranit More has walked away due to his health reasons. It is still not confirmed if Pranit will re-enter the show or now.

READ | Kantara Chapter 1 is sixth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, top 10 list includes Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, Salaar, KGF 2

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 Cr
Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show
Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week
Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest city is...
Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest ci
ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible, step-by-step guide to redeem offer
ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible...
Mehli Mistry cites Ratan Tata's quote in parting note to Tata Trust, makes commitment to his vision,'Nobody is...'
Mehli Mistry cites Ratan Tata's quote in parting note to Tata Trust, makes commi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE