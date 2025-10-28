Bigg Boss 19: Tanya, Neelam, Kunickaa body shame Ashnoor Kaur, call her 'Jurassic Park ka dinosaur', netizens brutally troll them: 'Shameful trio of..'

Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Kunickaa Sadanand were seen discussing the weight of Ashnoor Kaur in a demeaning manner. Neelem and Tanya were mocking Kaur, and this has not gone well with the netizens.

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Kunickaa Sadanand have often projected themselves as strong-headed women, promoting feminism by calling out wrongdoings openly. However, this trio has now done something that needs to be addressed by the host, Salman Khan himself. No one can mock the physical appearance of another person and ridicule them on the basis of their colour or body type. The three women didn't shy away from mocking Ashnoor Kaur and body-shaming her, more than once.

In the Monday episode, Tanya, Neelam, and Kunickaa were gossiping about Ashnoor's body weight at the dining table. Neelam made fun of Kaur by calling her 'Jurassic Park ka dinosaur'. Even Tanya and Kunickaa mocked Ashnoor's diet and asserted that she looked older than her age. Later, in the bedroom, Tanya and Neelam continued bitching about Ashnoor's body weight. Tanya went on to say 'moti lag rahi hai', and asserted that Kaur looked ugly in her outfit. Mittal said, "Yeh dress humen pehni hoti toh kitne achi lagti."

#AshnoorKaur being Body shamed by 3 ladies



This is shameful on another level. Two girls are body shaming another girl. Literally shameless, #TanyaMittal and Neelam Giri are body shaming #AshnoorKaur. Then in Weekend Ka Vaar, Tanya will be praised as if she never talks behind someone’s back. Just watch the video. This is… pic.twitter.com/Lhe5ZPKDAE — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) October 27, 2025

These instances have caught netizens' attention, and netizens are furious over them. The clips from the episode are going viral, and the internet users are slamming them for putting down a woman. A netizen wrote, "But Bigg Boss won't talk about these real issues. Bodyshaming is the worst thing you can do to a person. These things never get called out. Chamach pe ladai, khane pe ladai, mic pahna ya nhi yeh sab chizo ko highlight karte hai. Shame on everyone who supports this crap."

Another netizen wrote, "I don't like Ashnoor, but this is really unacceptable, body shaming and commenting on her weight is disgusting... Waise yeh jo bol rahi hai, yeh kaunsi koi apsara hai." One of the netizens wrote, "This shameful act will not be called out in wkv? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss. Neelam, Tanya and Kunickaa need proper schooling for bodyshaming a 21-year-old girl. This is just too much to take action on. No one deserves to be bodyshamed like this on national television."