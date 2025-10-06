Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says wildcard contestant Malti Chahar is 'jealous' of her, sense negativity from her

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed the first wildcard contestant, Malti Chahar, and it left Tanya Mittal overwhelmed.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 12:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says wildcard contestant Malti Chahar is 'jealous' of her, sense negativity from her
Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal
Bigg Boss Season 19 witnessed the entry of a new wildcard contestant, Malti Chahar, who immediately stirred reactions inside the house. As soon as Malti made her entry, fellow contestant Tanya Mittal admitted to feeling uncomfortable around her. Tanya shared with co-contestant Neelam Giri that she sensed negative vibes from Malti and that she felt her attempts to strike up a conversation were not met with the expected warmth.

Tanya asked composer Amaal Mallik who Malti Chahar was, to which he clarified that she is a sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. Despite this introduction, Tanya continued to express her unease and reiterated to Neelam that she was not feeling good about Malti's presence.

Neelam, who also observed that Malti appeared to be exuding rivalry vibes to Tanya, suggested that Malti's behaviour could stem from Tanya's popularity outside the Bigg Boss house, which might make Malti feel insecure or jealous. She said, "You are so popular outside; probably that is why she must be feeling jealous of you." Tanya agreed with Neelam and said that she too felt that probably Chahar was a little jealous of her. Neelam asked Tanya not to get affected by it.

Watch the video

Tanya responded by saying that she would maintain some distance from Malti in order to avoid unnecessary conflict. However, the tensions resurfaced when Tanya later attempted to have a conversation with Malti about her image outside the house.

Tanya asked Malti how she was being perceived by the public. Malti replied that she had become a pain outside the house and that several of her petals had been exposed. This remark left Tanya visibly upset, adding persistence to the already friendly dynamic. The exchanges quickly became a topic to find among viewers, highlighting the rise in tensions between Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar.

