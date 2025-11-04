Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says she is concerned for Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt tells her 'chep mat ho'

In Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt have often been seen fighting with each at multiple occasions. However, things took a turn on Monday when Farrhana apologised to Amaal for her earlier remarks about his parents.

In the Bigg Boss house, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt have often been seen fighting with each at multiple occasions. However, things took a turn on Monday when Farrhana apologised to Amaal for her earlier remarks about his parents. She then asked him if there was anyone he wouldn’t want to meet after the show, he named Tanya Mittal, saying he was unsure about their equation post Bigg Boss.

Adding fuel to the fire, Farrhana went to Tanya and questioned her relationship with Amaal. Farrhana even asked Tanya if she had any romantic feelings for Amaal as the latter is often seen concerned for the music composer. Tanya clarified to Farhana that she only cared for Amaal as a friend.

Farhana, however, pointed out that Tanya "completely flips" whenever Amaal is around, advising her not to appear overly concerned. When Tanya told her "main sirf Amaal ko lekar concerned hoon (I am just concerned for Amaal)", Farrhana replied, "Itna bhi concern mat dikha ki logon ko tu chep dikhe (Don't show so much concern that people think you're clingy)."

The day wrapped up with yet another heated kitchen argument. When Malti Chahar asked Farrhana to chop vegetables, Farrhana insisted she would do it only after finishing her makeup. The tension peaked when Malti entered the kitchen and the two engaged in a fiery exchange, adding another chapter to their growing rivalry.

