HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her home is grander than 7-star hotels, with one floor just for clothes, calls it ‘heaven on earth’, watch

While speaking to Neelam, Tanya said her house is far more grand than any five-star or even seven-star hotel. She revealed that one floor is dedicated entirely to her clothes, with five helpers on each floor.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her home is grander than 7-star hotels, with one floor just for clothes, calls it ‘heaven on earth’, watch
Image credit: Instagram
Tanya Mittal has been making headlines for her lavish lifestyle and stories about her wealth. She recently claimed that her bodyguards once saved police officers and people during the Mahakumbh.

Now, inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, she’s in the news again for boasting about her luxurious home. While speaking to Neelam, Tanya said her house is far more grand than any five-star or even seven-star hotel. She revealed that one floor is dedicated entirely to her clothes, with five helpers on each floor. Describing it as “heaven on earth,” Tanya said anyone who visits her mansion wouldn’t enjoy staying in hotels again.

Her opulent claims have once more kept her in the spotlight. The video of the same is going viral:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @mriidul_bb

One of the social media users wrote, "Yrr mujhe to iska Ghar dekhna hai." The second one said, "Didi ko kuch jald hi BB19 ke ghar se bahar jana hai shyd." The third one said, "Ye swarg to 5star hotal jisa smjhti hai." The fourth one commented, "yar yeh konsi duniya me rehti hai."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
