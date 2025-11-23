FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her family always wore Manish Malhotra, designer reacts 'Uski wajah se mein...'

Manish Malhotra gave a witty response to a claim made by Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 10:14 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her family always wore Manish Malhotra, designer reacts 'Uski wajah se mein...'
The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 is set to be full of excitement as the team of Gustakh Ishq, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Verma, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also the film's producer, enters the Bigg Boss 19 house to promote their film.

However, a video clip from the promo has gone viral online, showing host Salman Khan welcoming the film's star cast on stage. In a funny moment, contestant Tanya Mittal told Manish Malhotra that her family members have been wearing his brand for years. The designer's witty response made everyone laugh. Read on to see what he said.

Manish Malhotra's witty dig at Tanya Mittal goes viral

Manish Malhotra gave a witty response to a claim made by Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal revealed that her family has been wearing Malhotra's designs for a long time. She said, "Manish sir, my family has been wearing your clothes for years."

In response, Manish Malhotra jokingly quipped, 'Uski wajah se mein picture bana saka hu.' 

Watch the video below

 

About Gustakh Ishq

The romantic drama film Gustakh Ishq will be released on Friday, November 28, 2025. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. It's worth noting that this marks Manish Malhotra's first film as a producer, backed by his production house, Stage 5 Productions. The film will face competition at the box office from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishq Mein.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools Amaal Mallik for mocking the show, calls Shehbaz Badeshah a ‘chamcha’

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools Amaal Mallik for mocking the show, calls Shehbaz Badeshah a 'chamcha'
