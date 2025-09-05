Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'

Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones

Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th

OpenAI Ditches Nvidia? ChatGPT maker to develop its own AI Chips in partnership with....

Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend, who left medical career to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching with AIR..., is now posted at..

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'

Zuckerberg vs Zuckerberg: Indiana lawyer says Meta banned the wrong Mark Zuckerberg

THIS country bans Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, LinkedIn, not Afghanistan, Pakistan, Dubai, country is..., reason is...

Hrithik Roshan says 'I love you baby' to Saba Azad, superstar goes gaga about her performance in Songs of Paradise: 'I've seen your struggle'

US-Japan trade deal: Donald Trump cuts Japanese tariff to 15%, signs USD 550 billion investment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend

Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones

Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthd

Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th

Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, to share with your teachers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'

Amid Tanya Mittal getting brutally trolled on the internet and her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, making statements about their relationship, her parents issued a public statement.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 08:46 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'
Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: Spiritual influencer, social media sensation Tanya Mittal is the biggest newsmaker from the latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Love her, hate her, but you just can't ignore her. After becoming the butt of all jokes and being slammed by her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, Tanya Mittal's parents have now issued a statement, expressing their concerns over the trolling and allegations made by her ex-lover.

On Tanya Mittal's Instagram handle, a lengthy statement has been shared that reflects the emotional turmoil they are going through while watching their daughter on Bigg Boss 19. The note expresses their pride, happiness, pain, hurt, and appeal to the public. " We cannot explain the mix of emotions we feel seeing our Tanya on the country's biggest reality show. As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly, by people who don't even know her heart." 

image

Addressing the allegations made by trolls and her former boyfriend, the statement continues, "To everyone questioning her or throwing allegations, we have only one request: please wait until her journey is complete before passing judgments. She deserves that much. Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime. And please... we ask with folded hands, keep us, her family out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that our daughter, whom we raised with nothing but love, would be subjected to such negativity on such a public stage. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand." 

The note ends with a request, "All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and with faith. We love you, stay strong like the boss we raised you to be." Meanwhile, Tanya continus making headlines in the show, and being the centre of attention in the house. While celebs like Gauahar Khan and others supported her, the trolls are having a field day watching her clips. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1
Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan
SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download HERE
SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download H
This actor was launched in Bollywood by debt-ridden father, became superstar after debut, claims success 'polluted him', he was..., movie was...
This actor was launched in Bollywood by debt-ridden father, claims success...
This is the second-longest river in Europe, which crosses the most countries in the world, it is...
This is second-longest river in Europe, which crosses most countries in world
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplicity during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: Simple suit, humble namaste and…
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplici
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE