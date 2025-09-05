Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slam trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'

Amid Tanya Mittal getting brutally trolled on the internet and her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, making statements about their relationship, her parents issued a public statement.

Bigg Boss 19: Spiritual influencer, social media sensation Tanya Mittal is the biggest newsmaker from the latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Love her, hate her, but you just can't ignore her. After becoming the butt of all jokes and being slammed by her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, Tanya Mittal's parents have now issued a statement, expressing their concerns over the trolling and allegations made by her ex-lover.

On Tanya Mittal's Instagram handle, a lengthy statement has been shared that reflects the emotional turmoil they are going through while watching their daughter on Bigg Boss 19. The note expresses their pride, happiness, pain, hurt, and appeal to the public. " We cannot explain the mix of emotions we feel seeing our Tanya on the country's biggest reality show. As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly, by people who don't even know her heart."

Addressing the allegations made by trolls and her former boyfriend, the statement continues, "To everyone questioning her or throwing allegations, we have only one request: please wait until her journey is complete before passing judgments. She deserves that much. Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime. And please... we ask with folded hands, keep us, her family out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that our daughter, whom we raised with nothing but love, would be subjected to such negativity on such a public stage. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand."

The note ends with a request, "All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and with faith. We love you, stay strong like the boss we raised you to be." Meanwhile, Tanya continus making headlines in the show, and being the centre of attention in the house. While celebs like Gauahar Khan and others supported her, the trolls are having a field day watching her clips.