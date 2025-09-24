Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam Giri shocked, says 'I start crying if...'

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
TELEVISION
Tanya Mittal’s lavish lifestyle confessions in Bigg Boss 19, including traveling to Agra for coffee and importing biscuits from London, left Neelam Giri surprised.
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal stunned viewers and her close friend Neelam Giri when she revealed her extraordinary lifestyle preferences during a candid conversation inside the house.
Tanya shared that she often travels from her hometown Gwalior to Agra just to buy her favorite cold coffee, which she then carefully stores in an icebox to enjoy later in her garden. “If I have to drink just three cups of coffee in a month, I need all this jazz—ordering it specially from Agra; otherwise the coffee doesn’t feel right,” she explained.
Her revelations didn’t stop there. Tanya admitted that she cannot live without a particular brand of biscuits, flown in exclusively from London every two months. “Otherwise, I start crying, and I don’t eat any other biscuit. My life is not sweet if I don’t need those particular biscuits,” she confessed, laughing at her own drama.
While Neelam was left both amused and baffled by Tanya’s lifestyle, their bond has recently shown cracks. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan asked Neelam to name one housemate most likely to betray others, she shockingly took Tanya’s name. The unexpected choice left Tanya teary-eyed, as she had trusted Neelam deeply.
Adding fuel to the fire, Neelam has also been seen gossiping about Tanya’s “luxury talk” with other housemates, hinting that their friendship may not be as strong as it once appeared.