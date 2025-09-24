Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, then ruined her own career at peak; she is...

Masterstroke by NCRTC: Namo Bharat corridor to become solar energy model, set to outshine China's ...

Shah Rukh Khan dines with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Awards, photo goes viral

Amrita Rao shocks fans as she reveals getting letter written in blood: 'People standing next...'

Glitch or coincidence? Donald Trump, Melania Trump’s UN visit interrupted by escalator halt – Watch video

Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coming days, check here to know details

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam Giri shocked, says 'I start crying if...'

Kolkata Rain: 11 dead as record downpour halts city of joy ahead of Durga Puja; IMD predicts more showers till...

'Yes, I do': Donald Trump agrees NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft in meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ICC suspends USA's membership with immediate effect due to..., here's all you need to know

ICC suspends USA's membership with immediate effect due to..., here's all you ne

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour,

Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, then ruined her own career at peak; she is...

Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam Giri shocked, says 'I start crying if...'

Tanya Mittal’s lavish lifestyle confessions in Bigg Boss 19, including traveling to Agra for coffee and importing biscuits from London, left Neelam Giri surprised.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:37 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam Giri shocked, says 'I start crying if...'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal stunned viewers and her close friend Neelam Giri when she revealed her extraordinary lifestyle preferences during a candid conversation inside the house.

Tanya shared that she often travels from her hometown Gwalior to Agra just to buy her favorite cold coffee, which she then carefully stores in an icebox to enjoy later in her garden. “If I have to drink just three cups of coffee in a month, I need all this jazz—ordering it specially from Agra; otherwise the coffee doesn’t feel right,” she explained.

Her revelations didn’t stop there. Tanya admitted that she cannot live without a particular brand of biscuits, flown in exclusively from London every two months. “Otherwise, I start crying, and I don’t eat any other biscuit. My life is not sweet if I don’t need those particular biscuits,” she confessed, laughing at her own drama.

While Neelam was left both amused and baffled by Tanya’s lifestyle, their bond has recently shown cracks. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan asked Neelam to name one housemate most likely to betray others, she shockingly took Tanya’s name. The unexpected choice left Tanya teary-eyed, as she had trusted Neelam deeply.

Adding fuel to the fire, Neelam has also been seen gossiping about Tanya’s “luxury talk” with other housemates, hinting that their friendship may not be as strong as it once appeared.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns enemies of...
Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns en
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour du
World Rhino Day 2025: Explore 6 Indian destinations to spot the giant one-horned rhino
World Rhino Day 2025: Explore 6 Indian destinations to spot the giant one-horned
Jaishankar meets US counterpart Marco Rubio amid trade, H-1B visa tensions: 'Agreed on importance of...'
Jaishankar meets US counterpart amid trade tensions: 'Agreed on...'
Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE