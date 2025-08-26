Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh slams, questions her 'honesty, sensibility': 'Ek ladki jo kehti hai ki woh 4 ladko ko..'

Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, questioned her honesty and sensitivity, and openly slammed her.

Bigg Boss 19: It's been two days, and the internet has found its new source of memes- Tanya Mittal. The so-called spiritual influencer is making headlines for her statements. Mittal claims that she's addressed as 'boss' by her people and has the audacity to say that everyone in the BB house should call her 'boss'. Tanya is in her delulu, and her statements have irked her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh. On his Instagram, Balraj shared an Instagram post that questions her 'honesty'.

What did Balraj Singh write about Tanya Mittal

On Instagram, Balraj wrote, "Boss bolte ho sab? Pehle boss ka level toh leke aao. Kya tumhare paas woh honesty aur sensibility hai jo ek boss banne ke liye chahiye (Everyone calls you boss? First get to the level of a boss. Do you have the honesty and sensitivity required to become a boss?)"

He further slammed Tanya and continued, "Ek ladki jo kehti hai ki main bohot spiritual hoon, aur phir stage pe jaake bolti hai ke ‘main 4 ladko ko pataoungi andar,’ woh kabhi spiritually dedicated ho hi nahi sakti." He concluded, "Jo main Tanya ke baare mein bol raha tha, usne khud prove kar diya ki main sahi tha (A girl who says that she is very spiritual and then goes on stage and says that 'I will seduce 4 boys from inside' can never be spiritually dedicated." He concluded, "Whatever I was saying about Tanya, she herself proved that I was right)."

Watch the Instagram story

About Bigg Boss 19

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss called the housemates to the assembly hall and started the nomination process. By the end of it, Tanya received the maximum votes. Apart from Tanya, the other contestants nominated for the eviction are Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khan, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More. After the nominations, Tanya broke down, confessing that Pranit had backstabbed her by nominating her. The voting re on, nd you can save your favourite by voting. Bigg Boss 19 is currently streaming on JioHostar and Colors.