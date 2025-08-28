Bigg Boss 19: 'Tanya Mittal is pure evil', instigates fight between Gaurav Khanna and Kunickaa Sadanand, netizens brutally trolled her: 'I hate these..'

Tanya Mittal has earned the title of the 'Most Hated' celebrity in Bigg Boss 19, and she has given strong proof about it. What Tanya did with Gaurav and Kunickaa is something you called in Hindi 'mitti ka tel banke aag lagana'.

One contestant who's trending in Bigg Boss 19 is Tanya Mittal. You can love her, you can hate her, but you just can't ignore her. Tanya is turning out to be a surprise package in BB 19. Her outlandish comments, devil-may-care attitude, and the habit of gaslighting people are surely keeping the audience hooked. In the upcoming episode, Tanya ignites a fight between Kunickaa Sadananda and Gaurav Khanna, and what follows is an ugly argument between the two. Tanya accomplished her mission and enjoyed their argument.

What happened between Gaurav and Kunickaa?

In the new promo, Tanya is seen speaking to Kunickaa and Gaurav near the restroom area. Tanya praises Kunickaa, saying that the veteran actress shares the strongest bond with Gaurav. Kunickaa ain't happy about it, and says, "Aisa galatfami hai, mujhe bhi bola gaya tha." Tanya leaves with a smirk, knowing that Kunickaa and Gaurav will argue, and they truly do. Gaurav tries to explain to Kunickaa that Tanya is trying to 'poison' her mind. The veteran actress furiously lashes out at Gaurav, "Woh kuch bhi kar rahi ho yaar. Ek tarf mummy-mummy bol rahe ho, aur dusri tarf... She further adds, "Main kisi ki mummy hoon nahi, and if you say that, then have the guts to come up and treat me like that with respect." Tanya watches them from the garden area, laughs at their argument, and tells Zeeshan Qadri and others, "Bhaynkar ladh rahe hai." Kunickaa ends up saying, "Ab aayega maza game mein," hinting that she won't entertain Gaurav any further.

Watch the viral video

BB New Promo

Tanya full mitti ka tel ban chuki hai

Mummy ko hi bete ke against bhadka diya.. #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/JjzeQtS9Pl August 28, 2025

Netizens' reactions to Tanya Mittal's cunningness

A netizen wrote, "Good #TanyaMittal, give some more and it'll be even tastier." Another netizen wrote, "I hate these kinds of girls jo aag lagati hai. Dayan lagati hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Thankfully Kunickaa isn't playing mummy as Shilpa Shirodkar." Bigg Boss 19 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal Malik doing Salman Khan show: 'Bhai ko kaun samjhaye'