Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal demands everyone to call her boss inside Salman Khan's house, gets brutally trolled

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with drama from the very first day. Fights, heated exchanges, and bold statements quickly set the tone for the season. One contestant who grabbed the spotlight early on was influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, and not for reasons everyone admired.

Within hours of entering the house, Tanya’s confident personality and outspoken nature became a hot topic online. Many viewers found her remarks arrogant, with some even comparing her to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

‘Mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log’

During a conversation between Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul, Tanya stepped in to say, “Mujhe toh ma’am bolo, mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log. I anyway don't like it that people are calling me by name.” She added that even her family calls her ‘boss’ and she enjoys it.

Tanya told Kunickaa that women don’t easily get respect and often have to demand it. “Girls don’t get respect easily, they have to take it by putting pressure. You have earned it in years, so I don’t want to get respect only when I turn 50. I want it now,” she said.

‘My bodyguards saved 100 people’

Tanya also made headlines for speaking about her personal security. In a chat with Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishaan Qadri, she claimed she always moves with high security. When Zeishaan joked that bodyguards often run first during trouble, she replied, “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that’s why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven’t got any threats yet, but I can’t wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We have a habit of walking with security. We like having PSOs and staff.”

‘I reached here without changing myself’

Speaking to comedian Pranit More, Tanya also said she’s proud to have entered Bigg Boss without compromising her values or appearance. “Ladkiyon ke liye yahan aana kaise asaan hota hai that you have to leave your culture behind but I am still wearing saree and coming here. Female actors have to do a lot of things, those types of scenes and wear those types of clothes. But I reached here without doing any of these things, so that’s an achievement for me.”

Mixed Reactions Online

Her comments quickly stirred up social media. While some admired her confidence, many accused her of arrogance. Reactions included, “Urvashi Rautela 2.0,” “That one self-obsessed and egoistic girl,” and “She is so delusional and full of herself.” Others wrote, “Total pick me behaviour,” “The way she is putting other girls down just to shine is so annoying,” and “Narcissistic behaviour.”

Tanya’s Life Outside the House

In an interview with Hindustan Times before entering Bigg Boss, Tanya revealed she moves with four PSOs and two car convoys. She also shared that she carried nine suitcases into the Bigg Boss house, determined not to let go of her lavish lifestyle.

About Bigg Boss 19

This season is hosted by Salman Khan and follows the theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ where contestants hold the power to make key decisions. The premiere saw its first twist when Farhana Bhatt was voted out but placed in a secret room instead. New episodes stream daily on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.