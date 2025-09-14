Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'

On September 10, Tanya was seen wearing Amaal’s favorite aviators, a pair he has been using since entering the house and removes only while sleeping.

Bigg Boss 19, known for its fights and controversies, seems to be showing a softer side, thanks to Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. The recent episodes have highlighted moments between the two that hint at a connection going beyond friendship.

In a tense moment, Tanya broke down after personal remarks from Kunickaa Sadanand. Amaal immediately stood by her side. As you shared, “While he fiercely defended Tanya against Kunickaa Sadanand's personal attack, he immediately shifted to being gentle and soft and asked her to relax and not stress when he's around.” His firm yet caring approach visibly made Tanya proud, showing a side of him the house rarely sees.

Their bond has been evident in small gestures. On September 10, Tanya was seen wearing Amaal’s favorite aviators, a pair he has been using since entering the house and removes only while sleeping. The fact that he allowed her to wear them and revealed his eyes for the first time in 19 days “says a lot about their bond,” reflecting the trust and comfort between them.

In heartfelt conversations, Tanya confessed to Amaal, “It affects me when somebody targets or says something hurtful to Amaal. While I could deal with and tolerate any attacks on her, I get disturbed if anybody attacks Amaal.” Amaal, in turn, admitted, “It was only Tanya who could calm me down and also control me amongst all contestants in the house. Zeishan Quadri too has a positive impact on me and I listen only to Tanya and Zeishan.”

The emotional handhold between the two after the confrontation clearly spoke volumes. As you noted, “Tanya’s emotional handhold then clearly stated how she did not want to leave his hand, and that exactly appeared to go beyond the lines of mere friendship.”

In a recent pepisode, Tanya narrated a story to Amaal, which resonated with him deeply. Their interactions, from defending each other to comforting one another, suggest a special connection that they might not even fully realize yet. Fans watching the show have already noticed these sparks and are excited to see how their relationship evolves.