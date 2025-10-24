FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bigg Boss 19: Shocking twist in Salman Khan show, Amaal Mallik to exit house? Dad Daboo Malik says 'bahut ho gaya...'

Last week during the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik appeared on the show and publicly warned his son to watch his words and not cross lines in anger.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 07:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to grab headlines with dramatic twists, shocking turns, and thrilling episodes. Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who worked in successful Hindi movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, M.S. Dhoni : The Untold Story, Kapoor & Sons, and Kabir Singh among others, is one of the most popular contestants in the show. He is often seen fighting with other housemates and has also been warned by Salman to use his words carefully.

Now, as per latest reports, Amaal Mallik might make a shocking exit from Bigg Boss 19 due to health reasons. He will stay outside for a couple of weeks and then get back inside the house via secret room. His dad and composer Daboo Malik shared a cryptic post on X on Friday morning, hinting at his son's exit from the show. Anu Malik's brother wrote, "Bahut Hogaya...Ab Bass. Milte Hain 28th Oct...Music is our real destiny (Enough is enough...Now, let's finish this. See you on 28th October, Music is our true destiny)."

Last week during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Amaal's father Daboo appeared on the show and publicly warned his son to watch his words and not cross lines in anger after his son's huge fight with Farrhana Bhatt in the show. Amaal was seen snatching her plate away while she was eating her food and throwing the same in the kitchen. He even called her and her mother B-grade.

Meanwhile, apart from Amaal and Farrhana, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 19 are Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Tanya Mittal. Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek have been eliminated. 

READ | India's first Rs 100 crore film was made in just Rs 2 crore, had no Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan; earned more than RRR, Jawan, PK, Animal, Pathaan in overseas markets

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
