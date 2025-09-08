Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy

Baseer Ali confronted housemates over a dangerous gas stove left on overnight in Bigg Boss 19, sparking heated arguments and highlighting the importance of safety in the house.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy
Image credit: Instagram
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, tensions ran high when contestant Baseer Ali confronted his housemates over a serious safety hazard on the show’s set. During a routine morning check, Baseer noticed that the gas stove had been left on all night, posing a significant risk to everyone in the house.

Visibly concerned, Baseer urged the others to take the matter seriously, highlighting how dangerous such negligence could be. While some housemates acknowledged the oversight, others dismissed his warnings, which quickly escalated into a heated argument. Tempers flared as Baseer accused certain contestants of carelessness and failing to take responsibility, with insults exchanged and emotions running high.

His passionate stand served as a reminder of the importance of safety and vigilance in the shared living environment of the Bigg Boss house.

This season features a diverse lineup of celebrities, influencers, and public figures, including singer-composer Amaal Mallik, television actor Gaurav Khanna, social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, and beauty pageant winner Nehal Chudasama.

Adding more excitement, Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, entered the house as a wild card. Early episodes have already delivered dramatic moments, including Baseer’s strong reaction to the overnight gas stove incident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
