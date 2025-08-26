Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz Badesha after he loses against Mridul Tiwari

US issues notice to India ahead of Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Championships

US-China: Donald Trump warns Xi Jinping of 200% tariff, says 'if they don’t give us...'

How many wars has Donald Trump stopped so far? US president claims...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces scholarship in Shubhanshu Shukla’s name for..., ‘His experiences will help...’

PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'

DNA TV Show: Why is Rajasthan drowning in floods?

World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'

Viral video: Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli 'accidentally liking' her photo: 'Pyaar milta...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz Badesha after he loses against Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz

US issues notice to India ahead of Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

US issues notice to India ahead of Donald Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Championships

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Ch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz Badesha after he loses against Mridul Tiwari

On Monday, Shehnaaz posted a picture on her Instagram Story where Shehbaz and Salman Khan can be seen hugging each other in the show.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 07:26 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz Badesha after he loses against Mridul Tiwari
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss former contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill penned a motivational note for her brother Shehbaz Badesha after losing against YouTuber Mridul Tiwari in Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 19'.

On Monday, Shehnaaz posted a picture on her Instagram Story where Shehbaz and Salman Khan can be seen hugging each other in the show. Shehnaaz felt 'proud' and wrote, "Doesn't matter if you enter or not, the dream already came true. Sharing the stage and that hug with Salman sir is priceless. Congratulations my boy, so proud of you!".

Before the premiere, Bigg Boss makers introduced a special segment called Fans Ka Faisla, where the audience got the opportunity to choose between Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari through votes.

Mridul defeated Shehbaz and made it to the Bigg Boss house. 'Bigg Boss' kickstarted its 19th season on August 24. The new season, based on the political theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', will run for a longer time, approximately six months. Audiences are eagerly waiting to see what Bigg Boss 19 brings, particularly when it comes to the much-talked-about clashes among contestants.

During the premiere episode, Salman introduced 16 participants, a mix of television and film personalities, along with social media influencers. Celebrities and social media sensations like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Nehal entered to the Bigg Boss house.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 19 on Colors and JioHotstar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in her upcoming Punjabi film, 'Ikk Kudi'. The first official teaser has been unveiled on Monday. "Excited to share! Ikk Kudi teaser, I hope you will like it. Even if the world changes, some stories never change," Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram, while sharing the teaser.

'Ikk Kudi' will hit theatres on September 19, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'
World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible..
'No more begging': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes huge claim ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes huge claim ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Job seekers alert! THIS e-commerce company to hire over 2.2 lakh workers across tier 2, tier 3 cities in India
Job-seekers alert! THIS e-commerce company to hire over 2.2 lakh workers across
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched
PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
PM Modi's BIG statement as Trump's 50% US tariff deadline looms
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE