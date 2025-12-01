Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill pens FIRST NOTE after brother Shehbaz Badesha's eviction, lauds his game: 'You are the...'

A week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha got evicted from the show. He got a grand welcome from his star sister, Shehnaaz Gill and Giorgia Andriani.

A week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha got eliminated from the show, leaving Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna emotional. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman and Riteish Deshmukh announced that Shehbaz exited as the contestant with the fewest votes. Soon after his exit, his sister, popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, welcomed her brother with an emotional post. On Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped a carousel post with Shehbaz and Giorgia Andriani, praising his game and calling him 'the winner' of the show.

Shehnaaz and Shehbaz, along with Giorgia, are seen making funny faces as they pose for the photos. In one of the photos, Shehnaaz is also seen kissing Shehbaz in admiration, and wrote, in the caption, "Well played @badeshashehbaz. u r the winner to me. Welcome back."

Netizens also applaud Shehbaz Badesha for his game

Not only Shehnaaz, but even cybercitizens praised Shehbaz for his game, and him an 'entertainer'. An internet user wrote, "You received the most respectful & positive sendoff." Another internet user wrote, "Amaal’s tears for Shehbaz prove how deep their bond is." One of the internet users wrote, "Yar Kuch bhi ho, banda sacha, acha, aur pyaara Hai. He made everyone laugh and supported people always. Well played." A netizen wrote, "Iss Bigg Boss season Shehbaz ka season k naam se jana jayega. He was the most entertaining player in the house. You are the winner for me."

About Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

Started in August, Bigg Boss 19 will be hosting its grand finale on December 7, 2025. Currently, six contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Malti Chahar- are fighting for the winner's trophy. The Sunday episode ended with an announcement of voting lines open till Tuesday morning, hinting at the mid-week eviction, which will ultimately give the Top 5 finalists for the finale battle.

