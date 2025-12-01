FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam

Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued

M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer

Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill pens FIRST NOTE after brother Shehbaz Badesha's eviction, lauds his game: 'You are the...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay, Akshay

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema REVEALS his final days were...

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say '

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill pens FIRST NOTE after brother Shehbaz Badesha's eviction, lauds his game: 'You are the...'

A week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha got evicted from the show. He got a grand welcome from his star sister, Shehnaaz Gill and Giorgia Andriani.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 08:19 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill pens FIRST NOTE after brother Shehbaz Badesha's eviction, lauds his game: 'You are the...'
Shehbaz Badesha with Shehnaaz Gill and Giorgia Andriani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha got eliminated from the show, leaving Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna emotional. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman and Riteish Deshmukh announced that Shehbaz exited as the contestant with the fewest votes. Soon after his exit, his sister, popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, welcomed her brother with an emotional post. On Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped a carousel post with Shehbaz and Giorgia Andriani, praising his game and calling him 'the winner' of the show. 

Shehnaaz and Shehbaz, along with Giorgia, are seen making funny faces as they pose for the photos. In one of the photos, Shehnaaz is also seen kissing Shehbaz in admiration, and wrote, in the caption, "Well played @badeshashehbaz. u r the winner to me. Welcome back."

Netizens also applaud Shehbaz Badesha for his game 

Not only Shehnaaz, but even cybercitizens praised Shehbaz for his game, and him an 'entertainer'. An internet user wrote, "You received the most respectful & positive sendoff." Another internet user wrote, "Amaal’s tears for Shehbaz prove how deep their bond is." One of the internet users wrote, "Yar Kuch bhi ho, banda sacha, acha, aur pyaara Hai. He made everyone laugh and supported people always. Well played." A netizen wrote, "Iss Bigg Boss season Shehbaz ka season k naam se jana jayega. He was the most entertaining player in the house. You are the winner for me." 

About Bigg Boss 19 grand finale 

Started in August, Bigg Boss 19 will be hosting its grand finale on December 7, 2025. Currently, six contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Malti Chahar- are fighting for the winner's trophy. The Sunday episode ended with an announcement of voting lines open till Tuesday morning, hinting at the mid-week eviction, which will ultimately give the Top 5 finalists for the finale battle.

 Also read: Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand EXPOSES Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, boasts about ignoring Salman Khan, Farah Khan's advices at WKV

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay, Akshay
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify, what are the dos and don'ts?
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema REVEALS his final days were...
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say '
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement