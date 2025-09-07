Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha enters Salman Khan show as first wild card contestant

Bigg Boss 19 also features Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, and Natalia Janoszek.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha has entered Bigg Boss 19 as the first wild card contestant. The Ikk Kudi actress came on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, September 7, to announce the arrival of her brother as the latest contestant in the ongoing reality show.

Before Bigg Boss 19 began last month, a live poll called Fans Ka Faisla ran for a couple of days on the JioHotstar app in which the audiences had to pick who will go inside the house - Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badesha. Mridul had then received more votes and entered the house on the first day itself. Now, Shehbaz has also entered Bigg Boss 19 after two weeks as a wildcard contestant.

Shehnaaz wants her brother to do well inside the show as she told IANS, "I was feeling nervous for myself, but to be honest, I am feeling more nervous for my brother. At the same time, I am also very excited because he is my brother, and this is a very big moment for me. I will see him from outside and obviously be supporting him. Moreover, we will have high emotions all the time."

"It's just that I wish he had been involved since day 1 and not as a wild card in the middle of the show; he would have understood the game better. But nevertheless I hope he will do well, I am sure. I feel very proud of Shehbaz", she further added. Gill became popular after she became close to late actor Sidharth Shukla inside Bigg Boss 14 house.

Also featuring Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Janoszek; Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

