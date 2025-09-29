Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast; fans react

During the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, appeared to promote their film with energy, fun, and dance.

In the recent Bigg Boss Season 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the cast of the movie “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari”, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, appeared to promote their upcoming movie, bringing energy, laughter, dance, and banter on the stage.

The host of the show, Salman Khan, kept the vibe lively, asking playful questions, interacting with the stars, and encouraging dance breaks. But amid all the fun, it seemed that Sanya Malhotra was being sidelined.

Throughout their 15-18 minute stage appearance, Janhvi, Varun, and Rohit engaged actively with Salman, responding to questions, sharing anecdotes, and exchanging jokes. Sanya, in contrast, was mostly seen standing, smiling, and listening. Throughout the banter, she spoke only 5-6 words while talking to the BB contestants.

She was seen telling Shehbaz Badesha that her younger sister, Shagun, is a huge fan of him.

Salman further was seen asking Varun, Rohit, and Janhvi multiple movie-related questions but seemed to omit Sanya from the spotlight and did not even ask her a question or even interact with her. The difference was apparent. Sanya's role on stage was much more minimal compared to her co-stars, who had a much larger appearance and presence. While Janhvi and Varun got banter, teasing, and the spotlight, Sanya's presence felt more ornamental during the televised promotion.

Netizens could clearly see this and took to their social media in support of Sanya Malhotra. During the promotional appearance, Sanya looked gorgeous in a saree, with her makeup and styling accentuating her presence even in a quieter capacity.

Talking about the movie “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, it is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is set to release on the 2nd of October.

