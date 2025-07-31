Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'
US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty
CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court
Bad news for Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, as his flagship firm's profit drops 49% to Rs...
Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari', wins hearts online, WATCH
Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens
'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark
Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune
Centre issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India: 'We will take...'
Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'
TELEVISION
Bigg Boss 19 will begin on August 24 and its episodes will premiere on JioHotstar first at 9 pm and then on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
A few days after the new logo for Bigg Boss 19 was unveiled, the makers have now shared the first teaser for the Salman Khan show.
Bigg Boss 19 will begin on August 24 and its episodes will premiere on JioHotstar first at 9 pm and then on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...