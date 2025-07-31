Twitter
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'

Bigg Boss 19 will begin on August 24 and its episodes will premiere on JioHotstar first at 9 pm and then on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 06:18 PM IST

A few days after the new logo for Bigg Boss 19 was unveiled, the makers have now shared the first teaser for the Salman Khan show. 

Bigg Boss 19 will begin on August 24 and its episodes will premiere on JioHotstar first at 9 pm and then on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. 

