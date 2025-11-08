Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes 'bhaiyya se saiyaan' dig at Tanya Mittal, EXPOSES her plans to nominate Amaal Mallik

The video begins with Salman telling Tanya how her nomination plans went straight to the dustbin, as she didn’t get the option to nominate Amaal Mallik. Salman said, “Tanya, aapka nomination jo aapne plan kiya tha woh toh waste hogaya."

It will be a tough Weekend Ka Vaar for housemate Tanya Mittal as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen exposing her gameplay for all the contestants. A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned, “Weekend Ka Vaar bana Tanya ke liye tough! Salman ne khola unke game plan ka raaz.”

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan exposes Tanya Mittal

The video begins with Salman telling Tanya how her nomination plans went straight to the dustbin, as she didn’t get the option to nominate Amaal Mallik. Salman said, “Tanya, aapka nomination jo aapne plan kiya tha woh toh waste hogaya. Bigg Boss ne aapko Amaal ka option hi nahi diya.”

Hearing this, all the housemates were stunned as Tanya had once been a close friend of Amaal. Salman then spoke about her manipulative gameplay.

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik's relationship

“Itna buildup diya gaya hai ki main sabke saamne Amaal ko bhaiyaa bolungi… Jalana chaa rahi thi, uksana chaa rahi thi. Kisi ko farak nahi padha. Ab bhaiyya se saiyaan pe toh jaa nahi sakte. Yehi aapka game hai toh waah kya game hai aapka,” he said.

In the latest episode, housemate Pranit More, who had left the show due to health reasons, made a comeback after receiving medical attention. Pranit, who is noted for his observational humor rooted in Indian daily life and culture, was shown the exit door during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to health reasons.

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj.

