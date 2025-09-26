Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan show in trouble? Makers sued for Rs 2 crore for this reason, have been accused of...

Phonographic Performance Limited has demanded that the Bigg Boss producers pay Rs 2 crore in damages for using its copyrighted music without proper authorisation.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 has landed into trouble after Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), India's oldest copyright licensing body, has served a legal notice to the producers of the reality show. The notice has accused the makers of using copyrighted music without proper authorisation. PPL is seeking Rs 2 crore in damages and unpaid license fees for the alleged violation.

As per the notice, Bigg Boss 19 episode 11, which aired on September 3, featured the songs Chikni Chameli from the 2012 action drama Agneepath and Dhat Teri Ki from the 2013 romantic comedy Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. PPL India has accused the show's production company Endemol Shine India of using these tracks without obtaining the required public performance licence.

A source from the PPL legal team was quoted telling Mid-Day, "Both songs are licensed to Sony Music Entertainment India, one of the 450-plus music labels whose public performance rights are exclusively administered by PPL. PPL argues that because Endemol Shine India did not obtain a licence under Section 30 of the Copyright Act 1957, the use amounts to a 'wilful infringement.'"

Phonographic Performance Limited has demanded that the Bigg Boss producers pay Rs 2 crore in damages, along with the necessary licence fees, and has also issued a cease-and-desist order, prohibiting the unauthorised use of its sound recordings. Endomel Shine India hasn't responded to the legal notice yet.

