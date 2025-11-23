Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools Amaal Mallik for mocking the show, calls Shehbaz Badeshah a ‘chamcha’

Salman confronted Amaal by reminding him of a statement he made after the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 19's Family Week has ended, and Bollywood star Salman Khan is back to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the new Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan is seen reprimanding both Amaal Malik and Shahbaz for their derogatory comments against the makers and the show. The Bollywood star also highlighted Amaal's gameplay, noting how he doesn't fight with strong contestants in front of them and always speaks ill of them.

The promo begins with Salman revealing Amaal's comment against Gaurav Khanna from last week after the captaincy task, where he said, "If he collides with a storm, he will be reduced to ashes. Amaal Malik is not like that." Salman shares his opinion about Amaal's game. He says, "Amaal will not collide with strong people; he will just shower his jam on them behind their backs."

The Sultan actor asks other contestants to express their viewpoint, and Gaurav calls them "hypocrites," while Pranit More says, "He treats them face-to-face as if they are friends, but talks about them behind their backs."

Amaal becomes irritated and argues with Pranit and Gaurav on this issue. However, Salman intervenes and reminds them of their disrespectful behaviour towards Bigg Boss last week. Salman firmly states that if he had been present at that time, he would have instructed the makers to open the gate and not given any other option.

Salman says, "The ruckus you both created about Bigg Boss being unfair, if I were here, I would have opened the main gate and not given any other option."

In another video, Amaal tries to defend himself and says, "Aisa nahi ho sakta (This cannot be true)," Salman silences him, saying, "If you want to listen, then listen; otherwise I will sit quietly."

He adds, "And many times you get into trouble because of one of your friends—Shehbaz." Salman tells Shehbaz, "You haven't realised yet how possessive you've become about Amaal. From the day you entered the house, you've become a sycophant."

Last week, Rohit Shetty hosted the show in Salman Khan's absence and reprimanded Amaal Malik and Shehbaz Badshah for their derogatory comments against the makers and the show. However, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan did reprimand Amaal and Shehbaz for their disrespectful behaviour towards the show.

