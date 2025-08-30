Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan loses cool on blasts Pranit More for ‘beneath the belt’ jokes, watch

In the promo, Salman addresses him directly, saying he is aware of the comments and that they were not appropriate.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 02:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan loses cool on blasts Pranit More for 'beneath the belt' jokes, watch
Image credit: Instagram
The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss will air today, with host Salman Khan interacting with the contestants. In a newly released promo, Salman is seen confronting stand-up comedian Pranit More over past jokes he made about the actor.

These included remarks about Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and driving, clips of which resurfaced online after Pranit’s recent entry into the show.

In the promo, Salman addresses him directly, saying he is aware of the comments and that they were not appropriate. He asks Pranit how he would have reacted if the roles were reversed, pointing out that the comedian used his name to get laughs. Salman then adds that jokes should not go “beneath the belt,” leaving Pranit visibly uncomfortable.

 Zeishan Quadri, who co-wrote the Anurag Kashyap-directed cult films and played Definite in the gangster drama, has an answer. Zeishan, who is currently a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19,' shared his thoughts in a chat with ANI before entering the house.

When asked which Wasseypur character could win the reality show, he instantly named veteran actor Piyush Mishra, who played Nasir Ahmed in the two-part drama. Laughing as he explained, Zeishan said, "Piyush Mishra. If Sir stays in the house, it will be full of fun. He is such a lively person. Please call him next time, or as a wildcard this season."

For Zeishan, the film remains close to his heart even 13 years after its release. He said the love of fans keeps those memories alive. "After putting in so much hard work, what stays is only the love of fans. The characters I lived on screen, it feels so good to see people still love them. I even watch the memes fans make. Whenever I see them, I feel nostalgic. I remember how it all started, what we did. It has been 13-14 years since the shoot, and 13 years since the release, but the memories are still so fresh," he shared.

 

