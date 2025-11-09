Bigg Boss 19: 'Salman Khan genda hai': Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt's fans brutally troll superstar for bashing them, others defend him

Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know
TELEVISION
Bigg Boss 19: The Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar has left the fans and netizens divided. Many are applauding Salman Khan for bashing Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. However, there are miffed netizens who are brutally roasting the superstar.
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan hosted the 11th Weekend Ka Vaar, and as expected, it has become the best episode of the season. However, Salman is now facing the heat. The superstar host schooled Neelam Giri for her chugli, Tanya Mittal for her manipulation and backstabbing of her so-called friends, and Farrhana Bhatt for insulting others. The episode was full of revelations and heated confrontations, culminating in Farrhana breaking down. Farrhana Bhatt mocked Gaurav Khanna and the Indian television fraternity, and Salman Khan gave it back to her, saying that she has only done a few-second role in Simmba, and has the attitude of a superstar.
One of the best lines from the episode was Salman pointing out to Tanya and Farrhana, and saying, "Yeh spiritual influencer hai. Spiritual ka S nahi pata. Yeh peace activist hai. Peace ka P nahi pata." Salman literally lost his cool on Bhatt and said he's embarrassed that people will now know her due to him and this show.
After the episode, BB fans shared their thoughts on X. Many netizens praised Khan for hosting the show like a pro. However, the fans of Bhatt and Mittal tried to spread a narrative that 'Salman can't handle strong women'. A few netizens even brutally trolled Khan for calling out Tanya and Farrhana, while ignoring Amaal Mallik's distasteful behaviour.
— JustCallMeMaya (@callmemohmaya) November 8, 2025
She was literally having an anxiety attack...it was triggering to watch wtf
Attacking someone this brutally not letting her speak in her defence because they know she'll prove that she did nothing wrong ...oh fvck them #FarrhanaBhatt #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/QZWFPmERw4— Guinguin (@guinguin_jg) November 8, 2025
Where was this energy SK when Jamal threw Hana’s plate & said the worst things behind her back?— Fact Slayer (@AsimRiazworld) November 8, 2025
ur misogynistic ego only wakes up when a woman gives it back to a fragile male’s face instead of staying quiet for male validation#FarrhanaBhatt #BiggBoss19
A netizen wrote, "I’m honestly so happy that #TanyaMittal stayed completely unbothered by Genda Salman’s mean words. Let him bark, queens don’t respond to genda." Another netizen wrote, "HONEY I KNOW the host can never handle strong, opinionated women." One of the netizens wrote, "Salman Khan khudh genda hai, woh kya sahi-galat pe baat karta hai." One of the netizens wrote, "She was literally having an anxiety attack...it was triggering to watch WTF. Attacking someone this brutally, not letting her speak in her defence because they know she'll prove that she did nothing wrong ...oh f**k them."
A cybercitizen defended Salman and wrote, "That was so rude, Salman. Please, do it again. I loved how he exposed both the dhongis." Another cybercitizen wrote, "What a #WeekendKaVaar. Only #AmaalMallik was the contestant who neither used slang words nor disrespected anyone — pure class and dignity throughout!" Salman has clearly left the internet divided, but this is exactly what neutral fans wanted from him. He was unapologetic and ruthless, and that's what Farrhana needed this week- a strong rebuke to her conduct.