FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details

What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas

Sussanne Khan shares first post after Zarine Khan's death, pens heartfelt tribute, leaves Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor emotional: 'You took all our hearts'

Security breach in Bengaluru jail? Viral video shows ISIS operative, serial rapist seen using mobile; Watch

Bigg Boss 19: 'Salman Khan genda hai': Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt's fans brutally troll superstar for bashing them, others defend him

Kolkata Horror: 4-year-old sleeping next to grandmother kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Bengal

RCB up for sale: Adani Group, Adar Poonawalla among 6 BIG names chasing 2025 IPL champions

GSAT-7R: India’s new military satellite to enhance space monitoring against China’s expanding power

Meet Saikat Chakrabarti, Indian-origin democrat in spotlight after Zohran Mamdani's win, to contest for Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco seat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know

Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS BB contestant?

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details

Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today

What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas

What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: 'Salman Khan genda hai': Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt's fans brutally troll superstar for bashing them, others defend him

Bigg Boss 19: The Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar has left the fans and netizens divided. Many are applauding Salman Khan for bashing Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. However, there are miffed netizens who are brutally roasting the superstar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 09:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: 'Salman Khan genda hai': Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt's fans brutally troll superstar for bashing them, others defend him
Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Salman Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan hosted the 11th Weekend Ka Vaar, and as expected, it has become the best episode of the season. However, Salman is now facing the heat. The superstar host schooled Neelam Giri for her chugli, Tanya Mittal for her manipulation and backstabbing of her so-called friends, and Farrhana Bhatt for insulting others. The episode was full of revelations and heated confrontations, culminating in Farrhana breaking down. Farrhana Bhatt mocked Gaurav Khanna and the Indian television fraternity, and Salman Khan gave it back to her, saying that she has only done a few-second role in Simmba, and has the attitude of a superstar. 

One of the best lines from the episode was Salman pointing out to Tanya and Farrhana, and saying, "Yeh spiritual influencer hai. Spiritual ka S nahi pata. Yeh peace activist hai. Peace ka P nahi pata." Salman literally lost his cool on Bhatt and said he's embarrassed that people will now know her due to him and this show. 

After the episode, BB fans shared their thoughts on X. Many netizens praised Khan for hosting the show like a pro. However, the fans of Bhatt and Mittal tried to spread a narrative that 'Salman can't handle strong women'. A few netizens even brutally trolled Khan for calling out Tanya and Farrhana, while ignoring Amaal Mallik's distasteful behaviour. 

A netizen wrote, "I’m honestly so happy that #TanyaMittal stayed completely unbothered by Genda Salman’s mean words. Let him bark, queens don’t respond to genda." Another netizen wrote, "HONEY I KNOW the host can never handle strong, opinionated women." One of the netizens wrote, "Salman Khan khudh genda hai, woh kya sahi-galat pe baat karta hai." One of the netizens wrote, "She was literally having an anxiety attack...it was triggering to watch WTF. Attacking someone this brutally, not letting her speak in her defence because they know she'll prove that she did nothing wrong ...oh f**k them."

A cybercitizen defended Salman and wrote, "That was so rude, Salman. Please, do it again. I loved how he exposed both the dhongis." Another cybercitizen wrote, "What a #WeekendKaVaar. Only #AmaalMallik was the contestant who neither used slang words nor disrespected anyone — pure class and dignity throughout!" Salman has clearly left the internet divided, but this is exactly what neutral fans wanted from him. He was unapologetic and ruthless, and that's what Farrhana needed this week- a strong rebuke to her conduct. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know
Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS BB contestant?
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details
Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today
What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas
What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city?
Sussanne Khan shares first post after Zarine Khan's death, pens heartfelt tribute, leaves Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor emotional: 'You took all our hearts'
Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt tribute to Zarine Khan, leaves netizens emotional
Security breach in Bengaluru jail? Viral video shows ISIS operative, serial rapist seen using mobile; Watch
Security breach in Bengaluru jail? Viral video shows ISIS operative, serial rapi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE