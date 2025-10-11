Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's game at Weekend Ka Vaar, host says 'aap phele din se game...'

At the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan called out Tanya Mittal for playing the sympathy card, and clearly said that she's playing a very clever game for the very first day.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 10:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: In the Saturday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan exposed Tanya Mittal’s game and called out her for playing the game from the very first day. Salman sarcastically grilled Tanya for her emotional reaction after the feedback she received from Malti. Tanya admitted she was disturbed by Malti’s comments, saying, “I was a little pareshan by the feedback she gave me, nothing against her, but I was worried. She mentioned my family and called me manipulative, a liar, and someone with double standards. I didn’t like that, so I was upset.”

Salman, however, offered a sharp reality check. “You only asked for the feedback, and unfortunately, it wasn’t what your heart or mind wanted to hear. If you’re not lying, then why are you worried? How is Malti wrong for saying what she saw? When people meet your real family, they’ll know what’s real and what’s not,” he said.

He further questioned Tanya’s emotional breakdown after being pushed into the pool during the nomination task. “You were seen enjoying yourself in the pool earlier and even asked Farrhana to push you in. So when Malti did the same, what was the issue?” Tanya explained, “I miss my mom a lot, and because she gave a wrong reason, I was hurt.” Salman replied, “That reason may be wrong for you, but not for her.”

Malti defended her stance, saying, “I know she wears a saree before such tasks for attention. I would have chosen someone else if she hadn’t worn it; she did it just to gain sympathy. Heroines have done songs in water wearing sarees; there was no reason to cry.”

Closing the conversation, Salman called out Tanya for being inconsistent. “Your conversations have contradictions because you talk so much about yourself. You say you haven’t lived in such an environment, but this is a challenge show. You understood the game from day one, who to befriend and who to make your rival. You’re playing well, but the viewers get confused. You already have a sympathetic face; you don’t need to play that card. Four others were also thrown into the pool, yet no one made it a drama. Did you do that so it would be discussed today and get you footage?”

