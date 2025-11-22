FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025, Ranveer Singh watches them; video goes viral

'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

Shreya Ghoshal concert turns magical as woman dances to Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens say 'she should be on stage'

Ronit Roy quits social media for this shocking reason: 'I have reached a place in life where...'

Internet shocked as man says boss wanted him to work while wife was in labour

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti Chahar lesbian, she pleads 'please save me...'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date

Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'

Taxpayers ALERT: Income Tax refund not credited? Here's how to check ITR refund status, causes of delay are...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025, Ranveer Singh watches them; video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025 - Watch

'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti Chahar lesbian, she pleads 'please save me...'

In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen reprimanding veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for overstepping boundaries with fellow contestant Malti Chahar after referring to her as a lesbian.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 09:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti Chahar lesbian, she pleads 'please save me...'
Kunickaa Sadanand and Malti Chahar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale week. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episodes, host and superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding many contestants for their conduct in the house the entire week. The show still has its top 9 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt. 

Khan, in a video shared by the host channel Colors TV on their social media accounts, was seen scolding veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for crossing the lines with fellow contestant Malti Chahar as she called her lesbian. He said, "Kunickaa, you seem to be very insensitive in some matters. Malti's brother told you clearly what you said about Malti, and that was found very wrong by everyone. Why do you have to get trapped in such situations?"

Interrupting Kuncikaa further, who was trying to defend herself, Khan said, "You won't talk in between; you’ll listen quietly. Your reasons were worse than your comments. I was going to show you the video," while referring to her video where the actress was seen discussing Malti's sexual preference. To this, Kuncikaa, who accepted her mistake, said, “No, please. Save me the embarrassment.”

Meanwhile, the Salman Khan-hosted show is expected to end in December first week. India Today has reported that the Grand Finale will take place on December 7. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There are no plans to extend the season. Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, yet we wanted to stick to the scheduled 15-week run. There was no discussion about extending the season – we don't know how it became a viral topic."

READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G
Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025, Ranveer Singh watches them; video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025 - Watch
'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026
Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026
Shreya Ghoshal concert turns magical as woman dances to Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens say 'she should be on stage'
Shreya Ghoshal concert turns magical as woman dances to Ghar More Pardesiya, net
Ronit Roy quits social media for this shocking reason: 'I have reached a place in life where...'
Ronit Roy quits social media for this shocking reason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE