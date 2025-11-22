Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti Chahar lesbian, she pleads 'please save me...'

In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen reprimanding veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for overstepping boundaries with fellow contestant Malti Chahar after referring to her as a lesbian.

Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale week. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episodes, host and superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding many contestants for their conduct in the house the entire week. The show still has its top 9 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Khan, in a video shared by the host channel Colors TV on their social media accounts, was seen scolding veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for crossing the lines with fellow contestant Malti Chahar as she called her lesbian. He said, "Kunickaa, you seem to be very insensitive in some matters. Malti's brother told you clearly what you said about Malti, and that was found very wrong by everyone. Why do you have to get trapped in such situations?"

Interrupting Kuncikaa further, who was trying to defend herself, Khan said, "You won't talk in between; you’ll listen quietly. Your reasons were worse than your comments. I was going to show you the video," while referring to her video where the actress was seen discussing Malti's sexual preference. To this, Kuncikaa, who accepted her mistake, said, “No, please. Save me the embarrassment.”

Kunickaa ke behaviour ko Salman ne kiya hai question, kya ab mil paayega unhe sahi direction?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/BGyGEmwhik — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the Salman Khan-hosted show is expected to end in December first week. India Today has reported that the Grand Finale will take place on December 7. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There are no plans to extend the season. Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, yet we wanted to stick to the scheduled 15-week run. There was no discussion about extending the season – we don't know how it became a viral topic."

READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...