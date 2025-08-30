Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Bajaj for not even folding his bed, says 'if you can't take...'

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan highlighted how instead of focusing on the game, the contestants are drowning in self-obsession and petty arguments.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, kicked off with Salman Khan entering the house and taking the contestants head-on for their behavior through the week. From misplaced priorities to rising tensions, the superstar didn't hold back as he pointed out the lapses that have made the house look more like a circus than a disciplined game.

Salman Khan slams Abhishek Bajaj

Calling the house a 'Mehkhana', Salman remarked that all the housemates seem to care about is "Main Aur Khaana." He highlighted how instead of focusing on the game, the contestants are drowning in self-obsession and petty arguments. Directing his sharp words at Abhishek, Salman scolded him for not even folding his bed yet constantly complaining about being called out. "It’s a basic duty, and if you can’t take responsibility for the smallest things, how do you expect to survive in the Bigg Boss house?”, Khan questioned the Student of the Year 2 actor.

Baaghi 4 team on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

The mood of the house lightened up when the Baaghi 4 team, including Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, came as the special guests to promote their upcoming romantic action film. The fourth film in the Baaghi franchise is directed by A Harsha and will clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files on September 5.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

Meanwhile, apart from Abhishek Bajaj, the other 15 contestants in Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal Chudasama.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10 pm.

