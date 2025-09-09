Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal recalls being beaten by father, breaks down after clash with Kunickaa Sadanand: 'I wanted to die'

Tanya Mittal broke down on Bigg Boss 19 after recalling her abusive childhood and struggles, receiving support from housemates and praise for her resilience.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned emotional when contestant Tanya Mittal opened up about her painful past. During the nomination task, she was paired with Gaurav Khanna, and housemates had to disturb them as they tried to press the buzzer after 19 minutes.

While trying to distract Tanya, actress Kunickaa Sadanand dragged her mother into the conversation, saying her mother had not taught her anything. The remark upset Tanya deeply. She still finished the task but later broke down in tears.

Speaking through her emotions, Tanya revealed that her father used to beat her and her mother would protect her. She said, “I started my business with great difficulty. I had to take permission even to wear a saree or go outside. At 19, I was almost forced into marriage. I wanted to die.” She credited her mother for standing by her side and encouraging her to follow her dreams.

Her confession left many housemates emotional, and contestants like Gaurav, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Pranit More criticised Kunickaa for her remarks.

Tanya is more than just a reality show contestant — she is an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster, and motivational speaker. She runs her lifestyle brand “Handmade with Love by Tanya,” selling handbags, handcuffs, and sarees. With over 2.9 million Instagram followers, she often shares motivational content, spiritual thoughts, and her business journey.

She also gained national attention earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh 2025. On Mauni Amavasya, after a tragic stampede, her emotional video describing the chaos and how she helped victims by giving water and support went viral.