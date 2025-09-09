Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025? How will it affect your love, career, life and more

Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on facing negative PR after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I respected him even when...'

Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal recalls being beaten by father, breaks down after clash with Kunickaa Sadanand: 'I wanted to die'

Only Indian film featured at International Spy Museum with James Bond, Mission Impossible films is..., not Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3

Nepal protest: Fresh clash seeks PM Oli's resignation; India issues advisory for Indian nationals amid curfew in Kathmandu

Rajasthan Police Exam City Slip 2025: Intimation slip out at rajasthan.gov.in, here's how you can download; Admit card to release on...

Chris Gayle makes SHOCKING revelation, accuses this IPL franchise of disrespecting him, not Virat Kohli's RCB, Rohit Sharma's MI, it is...

Sridevi once refused to share room with husband Boney Kapoor during...: 'She had become so...'

Rohit Sharma's late night visit to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital leaves fans worried, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025? How will it affect your love, career, life and more

What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025?

Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign

Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Mini

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on facing negative PR after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I respected him even when...'

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on facing negative PR after divorce with Chahal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal recalls being beaten by father, breaks down after clash with Kunickaa Sadanand: 'I wanted to die'

Tanya Mittal broke down on Bigg Boss 19 after recalling her abusive childhood and struggles, receiving support from housemates and praise for her resilience.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal recalls being beaten by father, breaks down after clash with Kunickaa Sadanand: 'I wanted to die'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned emotional when contestant Tanya Mittal opened up about her painful past. During the nomination task, she was paired with Gaurav Khanna, and housemates had to disturb them as they tried to press the buzzer after 19 minutes.

While trying to distract Tanya, actress Kunickaa Sadanand dragged her mother into the conversation, saying her mother had not taught her anything. The remark upset Tanya deeply. She still finished the task but later broke down in tears.

Speaking through her emotions, Tanya revealed that her father used to beat her and her mother would protect her. She said, “I started my business with great difficulty. I had to take permission even to wear a saree or go outside. At 19, I was almost forced into marriage. I wanted to die.” She credited her mother for standing by her side and encouraging her to follow her dreams.

Her confession left many housemates emotional, and contestants like Gaurav, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Pranit More criticised Kunickaa for her remarks.

Tanya is more than just a reality show contestant — she is an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster, and motivational speaker. She runs her lifestyle brand “Handmade with Love by Tanya,” selling handbags, handcuffs, and sarees. With over 2.9 million Instagram followers, she often shares motivational content, spiritual thoughts, and her business journey.

She also gained national attention earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh 2025. On Mauni Amavasya, after a tragic stampede, her emotional video describing the chaos and how she helped victims by giving water and support went viral.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally
From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally
Bigg Boss 11 contestant, performer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to 'Haryana queen', will star..
Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana performer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic
'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with Jasmin Bhasin
'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for...
Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy
Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight
Delhi man claims tinder date trapped him in Rs 50,000 cafe scam, reddit post goes viral
Delhi man claims tinder date trapped him in Rs 50,000 cafe scam, reddit post goe
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE