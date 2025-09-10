Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’

Endemol Shine India CEO Rishi Negi revealed that Bigg Boss has significantly increased Salman Khan’s on-set security due to death threats, including banning live audiences during his presence and enforcing strict entry protocols.

Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss for several seasons, is once again at the helm for season 19. Given the multiple death threats he has received over the years, security on the set has become a top priority.

In a conversation with The Indian Express’ Screen, Endemol Shine India CEO Rishi Negi revealed, “We have close to 600 people in our workforce. There are 3 shifts, and we work 24x7. There is fair representation of women in the workforce. When it comes to content security and on-ground logistics, we are absolutely uncompromising — both are top priorities.”

Addressing the heightened security measures due to threats against Salman, Negi added, “In the last two and a half years, we have beefed up security because of threats to Salman Khan. We don’t get live audiences on the show now when Salman Khan is there. Also, there is a very strict protocol about the people who come on the show. For everyone we hire, whether on a permanent basis, temporary, or vendor basis, we do a strict background check on them.”

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off a couple of weeks ago and has already featured two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan. This season’s contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, and Neelam Giri. So far, no one has been eliminated.